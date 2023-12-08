Gift Guide: Tabletop Gaming From Austin

One of the things they don't tell you about adulthood is that you actually start needing reasons to hang out with the people you like. Between families and work, it's not enough to enjoy the company of your friends – there needs to be a reason for the season, and board games have become the perfect conduit to gather good people (and even better beer) around your table.

In fact, we're living in the golden era of tabletop, which means plenty of board games and role-playing games to choose from. Here are five games with a bit of Austin flavor that might make for a great gift come this holiday season.

And remember: When the time comes to buy something off this list, they call them Friendly Local Game Shops for a reason. There are plenty of board game shops and bars throughout Central Texas that will either have what you're looking for in stock or will help you order what you need.

Video game developer Arkane Studios has strong ties to Austin, and their long-running Dishonored series has spawned many expansions over the last decade. But for those who want to explore the city of Dunwall and the surrounding world in greater detail, there is Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game. Snag a physical or digital copy of the game's core rulebook, and if you find yourself with a few extra seats to fill in your campaign, recruit players from the active role-playing community at r/AustinRP.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Scary stories used to be an integral part of Christmas celebrations. So why not bring that horror tradition back this year with one of two tabletop adaptations of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre released in 2023? Play The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Board Game and escape a fate worse than death at the hands of the infamous Sawyer family; or play The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Slaughterhouse and engage in a little asynchronous gameplay with one person taking on the role of the killers.

Since the release of Tammany Hall in 2007, Austin-based Pandasaurus Games has made a name for themselves with a wide range of both strategy and family-friendly titles. Dinosaur World, their million-dollar Kickstarter game, asks players to do their best John Hammond impression. Spare no expense by researching new dino DNA and building an exciting theme park that (probably) won't get most of your guests eaten. And remember: Herbivores may be safer, but who in their right mind wouldn't want to see a velociraptor in person?

Steve Jackson Games is an Austin institution and has left their mark on both the tabletop and role-playing scenes with a wide range of games. But for their new release of Steve Jackson's Munchkin Presents Batman – a name that just rolls right off the tongue – the team pulled out all the stops. This popular Kickstarter title flips the script and swaps out the popular Munchkin boss battle mechanics for a more thematic (but no less goofy) series of crimes in Gotham City.

Have the last few years of blackouts led you to believe you could do a better job of managing our power grid than the people paid to do so? Now's the chance to prove what you already know. Power Grid helped herald the modern era of board games when it was released in 2004, but it's still considered one of the better strategy games to this day. Work against your friends to purchase power plants, manage resources, and expand your network between cities.