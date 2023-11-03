Five Austin Studio Tour Shows

The Austin Studio Tour, presented by the movers and shakers of Big Medium and their friends and now in its 30th edition, is a free, self-guided celebration of visual art, offering deep looks inside the working areas and showrooms of Austin-based artists and creative collaboratives. It's three weekends of special exhibitions and installations and craft demonstrations and, well, you know there's likely to be all manner of afterparties rocking the town, besides. First weekend (Nov. 4-5) highlights venues west of I-35; second weekend (Nov. 11-12) celebrates both sides of the city; final weekend (Nov. 18-19) brings the spotlight to everything east of I-35. Painting. Sculpture. Woodworking. Murals. Glasswork. Metalcraft. Collage. New-media manifestations in all manner of innovative flex. So much art in so many forms, brought into being by a diversity of creative, mark-making, culture-sparking humans, just waiting to fill your senses with wonder.

ACC Arts & Digital Media Showcase

Austin Community College opens their vast complex to allow exploration of their impressive resources, highlighting all the arts and digital media programs – with an emphasis on the art department, jewelry department, and ACC art galleries.

Julie Ahmad Gallery

A fine collection of original art and canvas gallery prints at all price points, from artists Julie Ahmad, Donna Schwandt, Lisa Zinna, Savannalore, Charlotte Schembri, and Anna Kamburis, featuring mixed media, photography, resin art, charcoal drawings, and plenty of handmade gifts.

Valerie Chaussonnet

The effervescent Chaussonnet's home studio is replete with more than 100 pieces of collected art: oil, pastel, and watercolor paintings; embroidered leaves; steel sculptures; and more – goddesses, abstracts, landscapes, seascapes, and flowers flood the artist's walls with splendor. This display is newly enhanced with the artist's own faux, crocheted French pastries and actual, delicious cookies made with traditional German wooden molds by Caroline Frommhold of DandeBee.

Dear Diary

More than 22 artists and performers are exhibiting at this artist-owned, highly caffeinated, vegan gem of a neighborhood java joint – featuring an indoor market at their cafe and an outdoor market at the large courtyard just one block south.

atxGALS x The Cathedral

Shop among the creative displays from more than 20 local women and nonbinary artists as you enjoy an open bar in this beautiful art gallery on the Eastside.