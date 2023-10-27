Arts

Book Review: The Year That Broke Politics

How the 1968 election became a preview of our modern political mayhem

Reviewed by Jay Trachtenberg, Fri., Oct. 27, 2023


Worldwide, 1968 was quite a political year, but especially so here in the United States. With the country deeply divided much like it is today, there was discord everywhere you looked. The war in Vietnam was raging, the Civil Rights struggle was in full flower, civil unrest was the order of the day, and an all-important presidential election was on the horizon.

These events set the backdrop for the contentious political campaign that would follow. Luke A. Nichter, a history professor specializing in presidential studies at Chapman University, brings it all into sharp focus in The Year That Broke Politics: Collusion and Chaos in the Presidential Election of 1968, a painstakingly well-researched (there are as many pages of footnotes as text) and largely engrossing narrative. With the benefit of a 50-year perspective and the opening of previously unavailable archives, Nichter (The Last Brahmin: Henry Cabot Lodge Jr. and the Making of the Cold War) takes a fresh look at 1968 with an eye for reexamining some long-held but questionable beliefs on both sides of the aisle.

The book concentrates on four main characters: outgoing President Lyndon Johnson; vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Hubert Humphrey; former vice president and Republican presidential nominee Richard Nixon; and, most interestingly, American Independent Party candidate George Wallace. (Evangelist Billy Graham appears throughout as a major supporting figure.) Besides devoting an entire chapter to each, Nichter weaves his narrative by deftly examining the fascinating relationships between all of these players, none more intriguing than that of Johnson and Nixon, longtime rivals realizing they have common cause.

In fact, LBJ was more partial toward Nixon than Humphrey because he felt the former would better sustain his legacy and a Republican victory would keep him as the most powerful Democrat, even out of office. Humphrey, as VP and candidate, needed to promise a quick wind-down of the war to satisfy his increasingly angry base while not undermining LBJ's less dovish gestures toward peace, trying in vain to stay in the president's good graces.

During all this, former Alabama Governor George Wallace proves to be a direct precursor to Donald Trump. A scrappy and effective campaigner running a third-party, populist campaign geared heavily toward the blue-collar, rural South, he eschewed his previous blatantly racist rhetoric and instead railed against Johnson's Great Society programs ("big government"), public education, crime, and civil rights legislation. He would garner almost 10 million votes – 13.5% of all ballots cast.

Richard Nixon, having lost the presidency to JFK in 1960 and the California governorship two years later, would make a spectacular comeback in 1968. Running basically as a moderate between the anti-war, Great Society Democrats and the populist Wallace, Nixon had a huge lane he could fill. More highly organized and well-funded than his rivals, he became the "law and order" candidate, promising to quell the unrest in the cities and on college campuses, striking a nerve with the great "silent majority." And quite frankly, after eight years of Democrats in the White House and a tumultuous nation seemingly out of control, the voters were more than ready for a change. It was Nixon's time, and he would have won in a landslide had Wallace not been on the ballot.

Nixon was greatly disliked by the press, and Nichter seems to bend over backward to try and rehabilitate his image, especially in reexamining charges of treason leveled at Nixon for allegedly trying to undermine the Paris peace talks just days before the election.

I was particularly drawn to this book, as the first half of 1968 was my last semester of high school; indeed, Bobby Kennedy was shot two weeks prior to my graduation. My first semester of college coincided with the fall campaign, back when it didn't get serious until after Labor Day. Under 21 and therefore unable to vote, my friends and I were still highly engaged, as being drafted and sent to fight in Vietnam was a major concern for us. Nichter's insightful scrutiny of such an extraordinary and ultimately prescient year has certainly helped to clarify events that, 50 years on, may no longer be top of mind.

The Year That Broke Politics: Collusion and Chaos in the Presidential Election of 1968
by Luke A. Nichter
Yale University Press, 396 pp., $37.50

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Arts Reviews
<i>The Plague Year: America in the Time of Covid</i> by Lawrence Wright
The Plague Year: America in the Time of Covid
In his account of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the New Yorker writer reports the killers are off the leash

Michael King, June 4, 2021

<i>The Swallowed Man</i> by Edward Carey
The Swallowed Man
The Austin author's rich and strange take on Pinocchio has Geppetto tell the story from the belly of the giant fish

Robert Faires, Feb. 5, 2021

More by Jay Trachtenberg
Book Review: A Nontraditional Look at <i>Why Willie Mae Thornton Matters</i>
Book Review: A Nontraditional Look at Why Willie Mae Thornton Matters
Lynnée Denise eschews her groundbreaking subject’s “Big Mama” moniker

Oct. 20, 2023

Review: Zach Theatre’s <i>Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone</i>
Review: Zach Theatre's Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone
A masterful tribute to the father of the Great American Songbook

Sept. 22, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Year That Broke Politics: Collusion and Chaos in the Presidential Election of 1968, Luke A. Nichter, Yale University Press, LBJ, Lyndon B. Johnson

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Inversion Ensemble: The Björk Songbook
First Unitarian Universalist Church
Deathtrap
at Trinity Street Theatre
Malum Malus Burlesque: Samhain at The Vortex
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Kesha, Peter Gabriel, Croy and the Boys, Queen + Adam Lambert, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  