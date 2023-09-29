Five Big Nights Out for the Visual Arts
From folk traditions to fancy fundraisers, events that make galleries social
By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Sept. 29, 2023
The Umlauf's Starlight Soirée
Help support Austin's Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum by enjoying – among all the upscale finery of the Domain, no less – an alfresco dining experience with a tasting menu of appetizers, entrées, and desserts from more than 15 local restaurants. Also, beer, wine, and bubbles, live music from Plush, prize giveaways, and more.Thu., Oct. 5, 6-9pm
The Domain, 11410 Century Oaks
$125-175
umlaufsculpture.org
"dARKagEs"
Leon Alesi and John Mulvany aim to unearth, uncover, and breathe new life into images and artifacts that may have seemed invisible, hidden, and unknowable. Alesi's photographs, collages, assemblages, and found objects embody a sophisticated folk-art sensibility suggestive of an imagined past that echoes into the present; Mulvany's paintings originate in extensive photographic research from Victorian-era natural history museums and West Texas taxidermy shops.Opening reception: Fri., Sept. 29, 7-10pm
ICOSA, 916 Springdale #102
icosacollective.com
"Chroma + Lux"
"Chroma," from the Greek "khrōma," meaning "color." "Lux," from Latin, meaning "light." Now artists Larry Akers and Janet Brooks bring the two together in an exciting intersection of styles, methods, and materials.Opening reception: Thu., Oct. 5, 6-8pm
Link & Pin, 2235 E. Sixth #102
linkpinart.com
"Mystic Mirrors: Transcending the Veil"
A surreal exhibit that bends the rules of perception, a show of work by more than 40 artists, presenting a "poetic dance of the subconscious, where reality and fantasy waltz together, leaving you both entranced and questioning the boundaries of your own imagination."Opening reception: Fri., Sept. 29, 6-10pm
ArtUs Co, 10000 Research #141
artusco.com
"Raíces"
Catch the debut of this new exhibition that features works from Angélica Rahe, Karmita, Laura Clay, Lys Santamaria, Marcela Homrich, Mónica Ceniceros, and Maridad Studio in honor of their Hispanic cultures. Dance to a salsa band, enjoy complimentary drinks, and support the local scene while benefiting the New Philanthropists.Opening reception: Fri., Sept. 29, 7-10pm
The Cathedral, 2403 E. 16th
$28
thecathedralatx.com