Five More Gallery Shows to Beat the Heat

Even with summer waning and Austin becoming a little less like the core of the sun, we can't help but note that these venues are luscious with air conditioning. And that's in addition to the compelling power of the works on display, the varieties of expression, the vivid pleasures awaiting your eyes. There are many such opportunities in our sprawling urban hub along the river, citizen, and here are five don't-miss recos.

"The White Paintings"

Begun in 2018, this series is artist Veronica Ceci's ironic response to the male-dominated history of abstract art. Textural elements – towels, sheets, and mops – have been sourced directly from the artist's labor as a professional cleaner. Mixing new materials with old, the artist juxtaposes the dream potential of cleanliness with its unavoidable and imminent failure as the dirt of time accumulates.

"Apropos"

The Umlauf's famed sculpture garden features bronze or stone cynosures by Charles Umlauf and others anchoring sight among the bright foliage and tree-towered paths. And now here's "Apropos," a juried group show of contemporary art exploring aspects of the maestro's work – featuring new pieces by Darcie Book, Janet Brooks, Nathan Burgess, Bella Cheng, Avery Connett, Sarah Fagan, Leslie Kell, and more.

"Hard Served Soft"

From woven tapestries of ocean garbage to quilted scenes of trans injustice, this group show brings together 10 artists who explore hard stuff in soft ways. Featuring works by Ben Aqua, Kendra Bergman, Beth Schindler, Michelle Devereux, Grayson Hunt, Jessica Gritton, Carly Ostler, Jasmine Amazing, Bella Maria Varela, and Ian Gerson.

"If the Sky Were Orange"

This two-part exhibition explores the history and contemporary urgency of climate-related issues. Curated by journalist Jeff Goodell, who has written extensively on the topic, it's the first exhibition at the Blanton to explore one topic across several of the museum's temporary gallery spaces.

"When the Sun Dips"

Carrie Graber, the hyperrealist oil painter from Palm Springs, brings new originals and limited editions to Ao5 in the Arboretum, presenting her breathtaking renditions of architectural wonders, swimming pools, sunlight, stylish figures, and more.