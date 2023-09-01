Five Live and Legendary Austin Performances This Month

They're here and they're now, on stages and in your head: Visions from the past, both light and dark, newly devised or revised, and performed with living, breathing presence in venues that are perfectly cooled for your comfort. You want a memorable diversion from the day-to-day, citizen, these power-packed shows will provide what you're seeking.

Ventana Ballet: Night Birds

A kinetic soirée, a 360-degree performance featuring professional dancers, cellists, visual art from emerging women and nonbinary artists, and a complimentary bar experience that offers locally sourced bird-themed cocktails and brews.

The Vortex: MotherTree

Get a first taste of scenes and songs from this newly devised work of dance theatre, conceived and directed by Bonnie Cullum, with contributions from the ensemble, choreography by Toni Bravo, and writing by Sarah Saltwick. These initial offerings will provide a foundation for further creative development, culminating in a world premiere in March 2025.

Odile Gakire Katese and Volcano Theater: The Book of Life

Based on letters collected by creator Odile Gakire Katese from survivors and perpetrators of Rwanda's 1994 genocide, The Book of Life leads audiences on a journey of pain, grief, acceptance, and rebirth. The playwright and cultural entrepreneur's story reverberates through spoken word and the rhythms of Ingoma Nshya, Rwanda's first-ever women's drumming group.

Raven-Winged Hours: An Evening With Edgar Allan Poe

The famed master of the macabre comes vividly to life in the Archive Theater's new adaptation of his poetry and stories. Chris Fontanes, Jennifer Rose Davis, and Adriana Fontánez will bring you trembling (with delight, to be sure) into Poe's world of gothic terror.

Thu.-Sat., Sept. 21-Oct. 1, 8pm

Wells Branch Community Center, 2106 Klattenhoff, 512/251-9814

$15-40

thearchivetheater.org

The Hideout Theatre: Ramalamadingdong High

The diverse lineup of sometimes hilarious, always surprising improv shows continues at this Downtown venue, with Pgraph and Maestro and the Big Bash and more. Currently featured: the well-Greased musical hijinks of Ramalamadingdong High in full bobby-soxing splendor.