Arts

Five Live and Legendary Austin Performances This Month

Local stages shake with terror, delight, and motion this September

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Sept. 1, 2023


The Book of Life (Photo by Dahlia Katz)

They're here and they're now, on stages and in your head: Visions from the past, both light and dark, newly devised or revised, and performed with living, breathing presence in venues that are perfectly cooled for your comfort. You want a memorable diversion from the day-to-day, citizen, these power-packed shows will provide what you're seeking.

Ventana Ballet: Night Birds

A kinetic soirée, a 360-degree performance featuring professional dancers, cellists, visual art from emerging women and nonbinary artists, and a complimentary bar experience that offers locally sourced bird-themed cocktails and brews.

Thu.-Fri., Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 6:30 & 8:30pm
The Cathedral, 2403 E. 16th, 512/522-1655
$35-100
ventanaballet.com

The Vortex: MotherTree

Get a first taste of scenes and songs from this newly devised work of dance theatre, conceived and directed by Bonnie Cullum, with contributions from the ensemble, choreography by Toni Bravo, and writing by Sarah Saltwick. These initial offerings will provide a foundation for further creative development, culminating in a world premiere in March 2025.

Thu.-Sat. through Sept. 2, 8pm
2307 Manor Rd., 512/478-5282
Free
vortexrep.org

Odile Gakire Katese and Volcano Theater: The Book of Life

Based on letters collected by creator Odile Gakire Katese from survivors and perpetrators of Rwanda's 1994 genocide, The Book of Life leads audiences on a journey of pain, grief, acceptance, and rebirth. The playwright and cultural entrepreneur's story reverberates through spoken word and the rhythms of Ingoma Nshya, Rwanda's first-ever women's drumming group.

Thu. & Sat., Sept. 7 & 9, 7:30pm
McCullough Theatre, 2375 Robert Dedman, 512/471-2787
$10 and up
texasperformingarts.org

Raven-Winged Hours: An Evening With Edgar Allan Poe

The famed master of the macabre comes vividly to life in the Archive Theater's new adaptation of his poetry and stories. Chris Fontanes, Jennifer Rose Davis, and Adriana Fontánez will bring you trembling (with delight, to be sure) into Poe's world of gothic terror.

Sept. 7-17. Thu.-Sat., 8pm; Sun., 5pm
Pioneer Farms, 10621 Pioneer Farms Dr., 512/890-9923

Thu.-Sat., Sept. 21-Oct. 1, 8pm
Wells Branch Community Center, 2106 Klattenhoff, 512/251-9814

$15-40
thearchivetheater.org

The Hideout Theatre: Ramalamadingdong High

The diverse lineup of sometimes hilarious, always surprising improv shows continues at this Downtown venue, with Pgraph and Maestro and the Big Bash and more. Currently featured: the well-Greased musical hijinks of Ramalamadingdong High in full bobby-soxing splendor.

Saturdays through Sept. 23, 8pm
617 Congress, 512/476-1313
$10 and up
hideouttheatre.com
More Five Things columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Five Things
Five Gallery Shows to Beat the Summer Heat
Five Gallery Shows to Beat the Summer Heat
Cool visions, cool on the skin

Wayne Alan Brenner, Aug. 11, 2023

Five Art Exhibitions to Help You Beat the Heat
Five Art Exhibitions to Help You Beat the Heat
Come for the A/C, stay for the visual creativity

Wayne Alan Brenner, July 14, 2023

More Five Things
Five Dark Events to Beat the Heat
Five Dark Events to Beat the Heat
Nighttime distractions that flip off the sun

Richard Whittaker, July 21, 2023

Five Good Reasons to Leave Your Screen at RTX
Five Good Reasons to Leave Your Screen at RTX
Austin’s leviathans of nerdery Rooster Teeth bring the outdoors inside

Richard Whittaker, July 7, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Five Things, Ramalamadingdong High, Night Birds, The Book of Life, MotherTree, Raven-Winged Hours: An Evening With Edgar Allan Poe, Volcano Theater, Ventana Ballet, Archive Theater, Odile Gakire Katese, Bonnie Cullum, Toni Bravo, Sarah Saltwick, Chris Fontanes, Jennifer Rose Davis, Adriana Fontanez, The Hideout Theatre, The Cathedral, The Vortex, McCullough Theatre

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Picnic
Genesis Presbyterian Church
Words Into Worlds: Creating Place in the Theatre at Harry Ransom Center
Head Over Heels
at Zach Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: A Giant Dog, Souls of Mischief, Jenny Lewis, the Mammoths, Blood Red Shoes, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  