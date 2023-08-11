Arts

Five Gallery Shows to Beat the Summer Heat

Cool visions, cool on the skin

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Aug. 11, 2023


Courtesy of West Chelsea Contemporary

"Field Order 15: And Other Broken Promises"

Elaborating on the joint show at the Long Center earlier this year, the Carver Museum's new exhibition examines the paradox of American exceptionalism and the call for reparations. Eleven artists were asked to consider what's required for this country to atone for the continued denial of full citizenship to Black people and what repair would feel like in the body. Witness now the creative responses from artists Alexis Hunter, Tia Boyd, Queen Deelah, Elizabeth Hudson, Kemi Yemi-Ese, Chris Hill, Moyo Oyelola, Joe Anderson, Carlton Wilcoxson, Elisha Luckett, Hakeem Adewumi, Ebony Stewart, Faylita Hicks, Raie Crawford, and Vincent Johnson.

Aug. 17-Oct. 21. Opening reception: Thu., Aug. 17, 6-8pm
George Washington Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina
512/974-3670
carver-museum.org

"Vision Board"

"We don't typically see an artist's vision board, only the by-product of blood, sweat and tears," say the exhibition notes. Oh, we can see them now, though, in this eclectic array of boards by Erin Cunningham, Stephen Daly, Valerie Fowler, Melanie Hickerson, Mindy Johnston, Steven Bernard Jones, Kathy McCarty, Jacqueline May, Lawrence McFarland, Deanna Miesch, Jon Eric Narum, Jennifer Prichard, Benné Rockett, David Thornberry, Madelon Umlauf, and Deborah Vanko.

Through Sept. 10. Artist reception: Sat., Aug. 26, 6-9pm
Lydia Street Gallery, 1200 E. 11th #109
512/699-4811
lydiastreetgallery.com

"Concrete to Canvas"

A collection of framed and sculptural artworks by renowned artists who've made significant contributions to the graffiti and street art movements, this is West Chelsea Contemporary's most expansive and comprehensive exhibition in the genre. Featuring work by Blek le Rat, Cey Adams, Lady Pink, Shepard Fairey, Banksy, Richard Hambleton, Vhils, Swoon, and more.

Through Sept. 17
West Chelsea Contemporary, 1009 W. Sixth
512/478-4440
wcc.art

"Form and Function"

Challenging the boundaries between fine art and craft, This summer group exhibition offers a range of functional objects made by fine artists – including furniture, eating utensils, clothing, and toys. Also, nonfunctional objects made by craftspeople – including paintings, photography and sculpture. With works by Jonas Criscoe, Ryan Thayer Davis, Jenn Hassin, Beili Liu, Steve Parker, Denise Prince, and more.

Through Aug. 26
Ivester Contemporary, 916 Springdale #107
ivestercontemporary.com

"Realism"

Oh, this is realism, all right. It's the type of precise realism that underpins the most fantastic, evocative imagery – portions of our world in all its shadow-riddled glory – and it's seen here in a display of stunning new oil paintings by Tracey Harris, James Andrew Smith, Sara Scribner, and Shane Scribner.

Through Sept. 3
Wally Workman Gallery, 1202 W. Sixth
512/472-7428
wallyworkmangallery.com
A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin's independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community's political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene.

Support the Chronicle  

