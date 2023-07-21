Five Dark Events to Beat the Heat

When even native Austinites are complaining about the heat, you know something's awry. But maybe we're finally learning what the residents of many sun-beaten cultures have known for a long time: Only fools go out in the daytime. So here's five ways to enjoy some outdoor time without slathering on 10 gallons of sunscreen.

Be Seen at B Scene at the Blanton

After a three-year pandemic hiatus, Austin's largest indoor gallery is leaving the lights on late with the return of the B Scene parties, with music by Money Chicha and DJ Gabby Got It. Raise a complimentary toast to the final shifts for "Day Jobs," the collection showing how creatives pay the bills ("business attire" recommended, to fit the theme). Best of all, once the party is over, night will have fallen and you'll be free to roam the new Moody Patio and its giant metal petals.

Roar for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

For 64 seasons, Zilker Theater Productions has brought a little bit of Broadway magic to Austin's most beloved Downtown green space, and this year it comes with a dash of Roald Dahl's signature anarchy with Matilda. The Olivier-winning family favorite should be hitting the high notes just as the sun is setting, and best of all, it's free!

Summon the NighTTIME Spirits With Austin Ghost Tours

184 years of tempestuous Austin history means 184 years of restless souls, uncanny happenings, and eerie sightings, all recounted by the spiritual storytellers of Austin Ghost Tours. The city's original ghost tour was founded by ghost historian Jeanine Plumer in 1995, who collected the chilling tales that the guides recount on this walking tour of Austin's most paranormal locales. So don't worry if you see someone in antique clothing: They're either a recounting spooky stories, or were here long, long, long before you ...

Enjoy a Mosquito Massacre on Congress Avenue

Why do they call us Bat City? Because Chiroptera – more specifically, the Mexican free-tailed bat or Tadarida brasiliensis – outnumber its human residents, and over 1.5 million of these black-winged mosquito-busters live under just one bridge, making it the biggest urban bat colony in America. Right now, nursing season is over and the pups are starting to fly, making the night skies more incredibly crowded than ever. Keep an eye on Austin Bat Refuge for daily updates on recent flight times.

Stargazing With Austin Astronomical Society

Join a community dedicated to the most nocturnal research imaginable. Founded a month after humanity first set foot on the moon, the Austin Astronomical Society gathers for its annual Austin Under the Stars event – free and open to the public – to give you an introduction to the science and beauty of stargazing. Membership gives you access to their observation sites Bad Wolf Ranch, Inks Lake State Park, and Pedernales Falls State Park, as well as the expertise of your fellow astronomers.