Five Dark Events to Beat the Heat

Nighttime distractions that flip off the sun

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., July 21, 2023


Dream America by Violette Blue (2015), part of the Day Jobs exhibition at the Blanton (courtesy of Blanton Museum of Art)

When even native Austinites are complaining about the heat, you know something's awry. But maybe we're finally learning what the residents of many sun-beaten cultures have known for a long time: Only fools go out in the daytime. So here's five ways to enjoy some outdoor time without slathering on 10 gallons of sunscreen.

Be Seen at B Scene at the Blanton

After a three-year pandemic hiatus, Austin's largest indoor gallery is leaving the lights on late with the return of the B Scene parties, with music by Money Chicha and DJ Gabby Got It. Raise a complimentary toast to the final shifts for "Day Jobs," the collection showing how creatives pay the bills ("business attire" recommended, to fit the theme). Best of all, once the party is over, night will have fallen and you'll be free to roam the new Moody Patio and its giant metal petals.

Fri., July 21, 6:30-10:30pm
200 E. MLK
blantonmuseum.org/bscene

Roar for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

For 64 seasons, Zilker Theater Productions has brought a little bit of Broadway magic to Austin's most beloved Downtown green space, and this year it comes with a dash of Roald Dahl's signature anarchy with Matilda. The Olivier-winning family favorite should be hitting the high notes just as the sun is setting, and best of all, it's free!

Through Aug. 12. Thu.-Sun., 8:15pm
Zilker Hillside Theatre, 2206 William Barton
zilker.org

Summon the NighTTIME Spirits With Austin Ghost Tours

184 years of tempestuous Austin history means 184 years of restless souls, uncanny happenings, and eerie sightings, all recounted by the spiritual storytellers of Austin Ghost Tours. The city's original ghost tour was founded by ghost historian Jeanine Plumer in 1995, who collected the chilling tales that the guides recount on this walking tour of Austin's most paranormal locales. So don't worry if you see someone in antique clothing: They're either a recounting spooky stories, or were here long, long, long before you ...

Thu.-Sun.
Departing 8:30pm from the Driskill Hotel, Sixth and Brazos
austinghosttours.com

Enjoy a Mosquito Massacre on Congress Avenue

Why do they call us Bat City? Because Chiroptera – more specifically, the Mexican free-tailed bat or Tadarida brasiliensis – outnumber its human residents, and over 1.5 million of these black-winged mosquito-busters live under just one bridge, making it the biggest urban bat colony in America. Right now, nursing season is over and the pups are starting to fly, making the night skies more incredibly crowded than ever. Keep an eye on Austin Bat Refuge for daily updates on recent flight times.

Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge
austinbatrefuge.org/congress-ave-bridge

image via Getty Images

Stargazing With Austin Astronomical Society

Join a community dedicated to the most nocturnal research imaginable. Founded a month after humanity first set foot on the moon, the Austin Astronomical Society gathers for its annual Austin Under the Stars event – free and open to the public – to give you an introduction to the science and beauty of stargazing. Membership gives you access to their observation sites Bad Wolf Ranch, Inks Lake State Park, and Pedernales Falls State Park, as well as the expertise of your fellow astronomers.

Aug. 5, 6-11:30pm
St. Stephen's Episcopal School, 6500 St. Stephen's Dr.
austinastro.org
A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

Willie Nelson's 50th Anniversary 4th of July Picnic
