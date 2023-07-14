Five Art Exhibitions to Help You Beat the Heat
Come for the A/C, stay for the visual creativity
By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., July 14, 2023
Paper Oasis Opening Party
Paper sculptor Amanda Witucki of the Paper Committee has created a magnificent new body of work for this solo show in the taproom at Zilker Brewing. It opens with a retro botanical tiki party, complete with DJ Tropicana Joe spinning the exotic vinyl, a vintage glassware pop-up, and more. Bonus: Zilker's new seasonal beer, created in collaboration with the artist.Opening reception: Thu., July 13, 6-9pm. Zilker Brewing Co., 1701 E. Sixth, 512/765-4946. Free. papercommittee.com
RichesArt Gallery: Bodies of Work III
For Leah Bury and Loria Mendoza's curatorial follow-up to their previous "Bodies of Work" exhibitions, they invited local creatives to showcase the human figure. Now witness this presentation of new images from more than 50 artists, including TVheadATX, David Wehmeyer, Richard Samuel, and Manni Mora. Note: The opening reception features music by JONNY JUKEBOX, Daniel Fears, Brandix, and Allyse, body painting, live drawing of models, free libations, and more.Opening reception: Fri., July 14, 8pm-12mid. 2511-A E. Sixth. $11-25 (for the reception). richesart.com
Women & Their Work: The Bow Whispers to the Arrow
Dan Jian's drawings are meditations on the act of looking and made using mostly dust. Charcoal dust and burned ashes are mixed and fixed on translucent paper, allowing the medium to form an inklike gravitational wash, then are worked with scissors, blades, and glue to create introverted landscapes filled with imaginary narratives and symbols.Opening reception: Sat., July 15, 6-8pm. 1311 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/477-1064. womenandtheirwork.org
Collector's Conversation With Harriet Kelley
Take a behind-the-scenes look into the "Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African American Art: Works on Paper" with the collector herself as your guide. Kelley will take the audience through a journey of discovery, sharing personal reflections and expertise acquired through decades of study and the assembling one of the finest African American art collections in the country.Sat., July 15, 1-2pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. $9-13. thestoryoftexas.com
Butridge Gallery: Second Sight – A Visual Opera
An immersive large-scale installation from acclaimed artist Darcie Book incorporating unexpected materials and offering opportunities for discovery at every turn. The multipartite show functions as a single artwork, an abstract narrative that unfolds as the viewer-participant moves through a vividly engaging space. Pro tip: Bring your flashlight!Through July 22. 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4000. austintexas.gov/jcbgallery