Five Art Exhibitions to Help You Beat the Heat

Paper Oasis Opening Party

Paper sculptor Amanda Witucki of the Paper Committee has created a magnificent new body of work for this solo show in the taproom at Zilker Brewing. It opens with a retro botanical tiki party, complete with DJ Tropicana Joe spinning the exotic vinyl, a vintage glassware pop-up, and more. Bonus: Zilker's new seasonal beer, created in collaboration with the artist.

RichesArt Gallery: Bodies of Work III

For Leah Bury and Loria Mendoza's curatorial follow-up to their previous "Bodies of Work" exhibitions, they invited local creatives to showcase the human figure. Now witness this presentation of new images from more than 50 artists, including TVheadATX, David Wehmeyer, Richard Samuel, and Manni Mora. Note: The opening reception features music by JONNY JUKEBOX, Daniel Fears, Brandix, and Allyse, body painting, live drawing of models, free libations, and more.

Women & Their Work: The Bow Whispers to the Arrow

Dan Jian's drawings are meditations on the act of looking and made using mostly dust. Charcoal dust and burned ashes are mixed and fixed on translucent paper, allowing the medium to form an inklike gravitational wash, then are worked with scissors, blades, and glue to create introverted landscapes filled with imaginary narratives and symbols.

Collector's Conversation With Harriet Kelley

Take a behind-the-scenes look into the "Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African American Art: Works on Paper" with the collector herself as your guide. Kelley will take the audience through a journey of discovery, sharing personal reflections and expertise acquired through decades of study and the assembling one of the finest African American art collections in the country.

Butridge Gallery: Second Sight – A Visual Opera

An immersive large-scale installation from acclaimed artist Darcie Book incorporating unexpected materials and offering opportunities for discovery at every turn. The multipartite show functions as a single artwork, an abstract narrative that unfolds as the viewer-participant moves through a vividly engaging space. Pro tip: Bring your flashlight!