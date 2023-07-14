Arts

Five Art Exhibitions to Help You Beat the Heat

Come for the A/C, stay for the visual creativity

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., July 14, 2023


Paper Oasis Opening Party

Paper sculptor Amanda Witucki of the Paper Committee has created a magnificent new body of work for this solo show in the taproom at Zilker Brewing. It opens with a retro botanical tiki party, complete with DJ Tropicana Joe spinning the exotic vinyl, a vintage glassware pop-up, and more. Bonus: Zilker's new seasonal beer, created in collaboration with the artist.

Opening reception: Thu., July 13, 6-9pm. Zilker Brewing Co., 1701 E. Sixth, 512/765-4946. Free. papercommittee.com

RichesArt Gallery: Bodies of Work III

For Leah Bury and Loria Mendoza's curatorial follow-up to their previous "Bodies of Work" exhibitions, they invited local creatives to showcase the human figure. Now witness this presentation of new images from more than 50 artists, including TVheadATX, David Wehmeyer, Richard Samuel, and Manni Mora. Note: The opening reception features music by JONNY JUKEBOX, Daniel Fears, Brandix, and Allyse, body painting, live drawing of models, free libations, and more.

Opening reception: Fri., July 14, 8pm-12mid. 2511-A E. Sixth. $11-25 (for the reception). richesart.com

Women & Their Work: The Bow Whispers to the Arrow

Dan Jian's drawings are meditations on the act of looking and made using mostly dust. Charcoal dust and burned ashes are mixed and fixed on translucent paper, allowing the medium to form an inklike gravitational wash, then are worked with scissors, blades, and glue to create introverted landscapes filled with imaginary narratives and symbols.

Opening reception: Sat., July 15, 6-8pm. 1311 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/477-1064. womenandtheirwork.org

Collector's Conversation With Harriet Kelley

Take a behind-the-scenes look into the "Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African American Art: Works on Paper" with the collector herself as your guide. Kelley will take the audience through a journey of discovery, sharing personal reflections and expertise acquired through decades of study and the assembling one of the finest African American art collections in the country.

Sat., July 15, 1-2pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. $9-13. thestoryoftexas.com

Butridge Gallery: Second Sight – A Visual Opera

An immersive large-scale installation from acclaimed artist Darcie Book incorporating unexpected materials and offering opportunities for discovery at every turn. The multipartite show functions as a single artwork, an abstract narrative that unfolds as the viewer-participant moves through a vividly engaging space. Pro tip: Bring your flashlight!

Through July 22. 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4000. austintexas.gov/jcbgallery
More Five Things columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Five Things
Five Best of Austin Originals
Five Best of Austin Originals
Winners from our first BOA issue, 33 years ago, that are still kicking today

Richard Whittaker, June 16, 2023

Five Films at Cine Las Americas
Five Films at Cine Las Americas
The best movies from the Spanish and Portuguese diaspora and Indigenous peoples at the annual film festival

Richard Whittaker, June 2, 2023

More Five Things
Five Good Reasons to Leave Your Screen at RTX
Five Good Reasons to Leave Your Screen at RTX
Austin’s leviathans of nerdery Rooster Teeth bring the outdoors inside

Richard Whittaker, July 7, 2023

Five Events to Help Give Back to Your Community
Five Events to Help Give Back to Your Community
Donate your money, your time ... your toys?

Richard Whittaker, May 19, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Five Things, Paper Oasis, RichesArt Gallery, Bodies of Work III, The Bow Whispers to the Arrow, Second Sight: A Visual Opera, Amanda Witucki, Paper Committee, Harriet Kelley, Dan Jian, Leah Bury, Loria Mendoza, TVheadATX, David Wehmeyer, Richard Samuel, Manni Mora, RichesArt Gallery, Julia C. Butridge Gallery, Bullock Texas State History Museum, Dougherty Arts Center

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Lizzie, the Musical
Austin Playhouse
Spectacular ATX: Love Bomb at Ground Floor Theatre
The Real Inspector Hound
at Dougherty Arts Center
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Willie Nelson's 50th Anniversary 4th of July Picnic
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  