Five Good Reasons to Leave Your Screen at RTX

Rooster Teeth can't claim to be Austin's biggest cult secret anymore, not now that the online studio behind Machinima megahit Red vs. Blue released part one of their animated crossover between their smash show RWBY and DC's greatest heroes, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen. But there's a lot more to RTX, their annual gathering of the fans and creators, than just screen time ...

RTX 2023, Fri.-Sun., July 7-9. Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez. rtxaustin.com

RWBY

Rooster Teeth's biggest show and a genuine global phenomenon just wrapped volume 9, and expect the eager fan base to be as excited as ever to talk about the adventures of their favorite animated monster hunters at Friday's RWBY panel. But the fandom will stay busy with a live session of the show's RPG spinoff, The Grimm Campaign, plus signings and an all-day screening of the Japanese reboot, Ice Queendom.

Pitch Your Extra Life Segment

Every year, the good people of Rooster Teeth risk their sanity and bodies for Extra Life, the gaming community's fundraiser for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 2013, the stunts and pranks from their streaming event has raised over $6 million for Dell Children's Medical Center, and this is your chance to come up with some new harebrained schemes to raise that total ever higher. Got something better than hot chip challenges and paintball firing squads? Let 'em know.

The Multiverse of Dadness

Role-playing games and podcasts, super geeky, right? Wrong. Super cool, especially when you combine the talents of the teams behind Tales From the Stinky Dragon, Dungeons and Daddies, and Must Be Dice for a one-off adventure in front of a crowd. Roll for initiative to be there early for a good seat.

Rooster Teeth Animation: Behind the Frames

Before there was Rooster Teeth, there was Red vs. Blue: RT founder Burnie Burns and friends ad-libbing over games of Halo. Eighteen seasons later, it was the company's first breakout success, but all has been quiet since soft reboot Zero in 2020. Now an enigmatic tweet from the official Red vs. Blue account raises hopes that everyone's favorite armored idiots may be suiting up soon ...

What a Disaster! Black Box Down Panel

Excited to get back on airplanes after a couple of years of flightless travel? If you're a nervous flyer, maybe steer clear of this live show for the RT podcast exploring the complicated, technical, and tragic history of airplane crashes, focused through the true-crime lens in an attempt to explain these rare but terrible catastrophes. Remember, if hosts Gustavo Sorola and Chris Demarais are OK with getting on a plane, you should be, too.