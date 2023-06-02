Arts

Arts Review: "Floriculture"

The impermanence of floristry and the eternal nature of tattoos highlight Pastiche House’s fusion philosophy

Reviewed by Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., June 2, 2023


Rita von Lehe (left) and Ashton Chase at Floriculture (Courtesy of Pastiche House)

The last time community arts promoter Pastiche House presented a show, it was the November 2022 performative collaboration between aerialist and baker Odile Du and actor and painter Kaci Beeler in Sky Candy's soaring interior at Springdale General. After an eclectic matchup like that, it's little surprise that this past weekend's exhibition, "Floriculture," brought tattoo artist Rita von Lehe and florist Ashton Chase together to fill the Vortex's Pony Shed, an exquisitely repurposed greenhouse, with a mix of their contrasting yet complementary visual creations for a single night.

Friday, May 26, saw the Shed's walls of glass fully decked with Von Lehe's monochrome watercolors of myriad botanicals, the natural beauty of leaves and petals rendered near photographic with skilled precision, accompanied by Chase's bold arrangements of fresh flora on the tables and shelves and hanging from the window frames within the intimate space.

And whose idea was it for the two artists to join forces?

"I was contacted by Pastiche House because one of the founders had been interested in my tattoo work," Von Lehe told us, "and was curious if I'd consider a collaboration, and who I might like to work with. A florist came to mind immediately and, while searching around Austin, Ashton's work caught my eye. Her use of vibrant color and unusual compositions seemed like the perfect contrast to my black and gray organically flowing illustrations. As a tattooer, my work is focused on capturing the intricate details of flora and fauna and their symbology for my clients – and finding fun ways for the designs to flow on the body. Using live botanicals from a talented florist is just another way to appreciate nature using a different medium than my norm, which is watercolor for this event. When Ashton creates a floral arrangement for a client, I imagine it being the same process as taking a list of someone's favorite plants and creating a tattoo design."

"What I find compelling between tattoo art and floral arrangements," said Chase, "is that one lasts forever and the other lasts a week. Rita also has the stunning ability to capture the movement of flowers in her work and I love that. I studied theatre in college [and] I remember my sound teacher, Eliot Haynes, comparing the short-lived nature of our art to the Tibetan monks who spend a great deal of time creating sand art. They then destroy it as a reminder of the impermanence of life. I was very moved by that analogy, and I view floral design in the same way. Florists spend so much time selecting, processing, caring for, designing with, and transporting flowers so they can be appreciated for a short window of time, until they die. You're lucky if you get a great photograph or a painting from them, but the real thing only exists for so long. And then it's time to start over and create again."

Pastiche House's "Floriculture"

Pony Shed @ the Vortex
2307 Manor Rd., 512/478-5282
pastichehouse.org

Rita von Lehe
211 N. Main St., Taylor
Tue.-Fri., 11am-7pm
ritavonlehe.com

The Spotted Poppy (by Ashton Chase)
thespottedpoppy.shop

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Arts Reviews
Review: Penfold Theatre's <i>Vincent</i>
Review: Penfold Theatre's Vincent
Penfold Theatre proves that size matters in surprising ways when painting a portrait of Van Gogh

Bob Abelman, March 31, 2023

Review: Different Stages' <i>The Tavern</i>
Review: Different Stages' The Tavern
Not to be melodramatic but, damn, this revival of George M. Cohan's comedy is a satire worth sitting through

Bob Abelman, March 24, 2023

More by Wayne Alan Brenner
Bill’s Oyster Does Lunch, Sawyer & Co. Brightens Breakfast, Lucky Dog Saké Spikes a Rooftop Pool, The Driskill Flaunts Some Fine Tequila, Fierce Whiskers Is About to Go Jump In the Lake, and More
Bill’s Oyster Does Lunch, Sawyer & Co. Brightens Breakfast, Lucky Dog Saké Spikes a Rooftop Pool, The Driskill Flaunts Some Fine Tequila, Fierce Whiskers Is About to Go Jump In the Lake, and More
All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering

May 31, 2023

Pinthouse Pizza’s World Beer Cup Win, More Spring Menus Sprung, Texas Wine Auction Soars, It’s Kimchi-a-Go-Go Everywhere, and More
Pinthouse Pizza’s World Beer Cup Win, More Spring Menus Sprung, Texas Wine Auction Soars, It’s Kimchi-a-Go-Go Everywhere, and More
All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering

May 24, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Pastiche House, The Vortex, Rita von Lehe, Ashton Chase

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Austin Central Library: Go-To's
Central Library
Big Fish
at Austin Playhouse
Sanctuary City
at Ground Floor Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: The Cure, Violent Femmes, Flora & Fawna, Tove Lo, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  