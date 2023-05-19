Arts

Five Events to Help Give Back to Your Community

Donate your money, your time ... your toys?

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., May 19, 2023


photo by Rusk Photography

Texas Toy Museum

Same building, bigger toy box as the celebration of childhood fun moves downstairs into what was formerly Manuel's. They're always looking for donations of vintage toys, but if there's a collectible you truly love, you can become a patron of the arts and sponsor a diorama!

Mon. & Wed.-Thu., noon-7pm; Fri., noon-12mid; Sat., 11am-12mid; Sun., noon-10pm. Texas Toy Museum, 314 1/2 Congress. austintoymuseum.org

Austin Parks Foundation

Austinites are rightly proud of their green spaces, but they need volunteers to stay green and pristine. Get some early morning sun either clearing out invasive species at Armadillo Neighborhood Park (9-10am) or spreading mulch on the Copperfield Nature Trail (8-10am). A great way to give back without spending a dime.

Sat., May 20. Copperfield Nature Trail, 1425 E. Yager; Armadillo Neighborhood Park, 910 Armadillo. austinparks.org

Swing Fore the Arc Golf Tournament

Golf may be, as Oscar Wilde is claimed to have said, a good walk spoiled, but it's also a great way to support a nonprofit like Arc of the Capital Area, dedicated to empowering Central Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Grab some friends and a 5-iron and sign up for this high-dollar fundraiser.

Mon., May 22, 11am. Onion Creek Club, 2510 Onion Creek Pkwy. arcaustin.org/golf

Beat4Beat @ the Belmont


All too often, music lessons are the first casualty of school funding cuts: Luckily, Austin students have the afterschool classes provided by nonprofit Beat4Beat to help cover some of the costs. And you can help cover their costs with a night of grooving and moving with Grammy-winning funksters Grupo Fantasma and Superfónicos lead singer Jaime Ospina.

Thu., June 1, 7pm. The Belmont, 305 W. Sixth. VIP $60, GA $30. beat4beat.org

Art Island + Sky Candy Present: Starry Heights

For 13 years, the aerialists of Sky Candy have soared above audiences on silks and rigs, enthralling Austinites with their gravity-flaunting skills. Get ready to stare upward at this special birthday celebration and fundraiser for Art Island's 1000 Hands project, a community-created tapestry destined for Burning Man.

Sat., June 3, 9pm. Sky Candy, 1023 Springdale Ste. 8-A. $13-55. instagram.com/skycandyaustin
More Five Things columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Five Things
Five Arty Reasons to Visit the Blanton
Five Arty Reasons to Visit the Blanton
As the art museum gets an exterior makeover, don’t miss the beauty inside

Richard Whittaker, May 12, 2023

Five More Belly Laughs at Moontower Just for Laughs Austin
Five More Belly Laughs at Moontower Just for Laughs Austin
Weekend two of the comedy megafest rocks on

Richard Whittaker, April 21, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Five Things, Texas Toy Museum, Arc of Central Texas, Austin Parks Foundation, Armadillo Neighborhood Park, Copperfield Nature Trail, Beat4Beat, Sky Candy, Art Island

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Wildflowers: A Celebration of Women Composers
St. Martin's Lutheran Church
Mayday Benefit for ScriptWorks at Amala Foundation
48-Hour Improv Marathon
at Hideout Theatre & Coffeehouse
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  