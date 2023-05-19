Five Events to Help Give Back to Your Community

Texas Toy Museum

Same building, bigger toy box as the celebration of childhood fun moves downstairs into what was formerly Manuel's. They're always looking for donations of vintage toys, but if there's a collectible you truly love, you can become a patron of the arts and sponsor a diorama!

Austin Parks Foundation

Austinites are rightly proud of their green spaces, but they need volunteers to stay green and pristine. Get some early morning sun either clearing out invasive species at Armadillo Neighborhood Park (9-10am) or spreading mulch on the Copperfield Nature Trail (8-10am). A great way to give back without spending a dime.

Swing Fore the Arc Golf Tournament

Golf may be, as Oscar Wilde is claimed to have said, a good walk spoiled, but it's also a great way to support a nonprofit like Arc of the Capital Area, dedicated to empowering Central Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Grab some friends and a 5-iron and sign up for this high-dollar fundraiser.

Beat4Beat @ the Belmont

All too often, music lessons are the first casualty of school funding cuts: Luckily, Austin students have the afterschool classes provided by nonprofit Beat4Beat to help cover some of the costs. And you can help cover their costs with a night of grooving and moving with Grammy-winning funksters Grupo Fantasma and Superfónicos lead singer Jaime Ospina.

Art Island + Sky Candy Present: Starry Heights

For 13 years, the aerialists of Sky Candy have soared above audiences on silks and rigs, enthralling Austinites with their gravity-flaunting skills. Get ready to stare upward at this special birthday celebration and fundraiser for Art Island's 1000 Hands project, a community-created tapestry destined for Burning Man.