Secret Origins: Austin’s Comic Creators

Graphic novels. Sequential art. The funny pages. It doesn’t matter what you call them. Comics have been a mainstay of American literary and artistic life since The Adventures of Mr. Obadiah Oldbuck first saw print in 1837. While the medium has become synomyous with superheroes, its stories are as diverse as any other art form: horror, romance, comedy, social dramas, science fiction, and, yes, good old-fashioned heroes saving the day. And the creators are as diverse as the stories. The cliches about geeky teen boys are thoroughly disproved by Austin’s own creators, who have written and drawn stories that reflect their realities and their wildest fantasies.

Every year, the industry celebrates the breadth and depth of its addition to culture with Free Comic Book Day, an event with a perfectly self-explanatory name: Comic stores across the world give away issues specially printed for the day. And, to celebrate the day, we’re spotlighting some of Austin’s comic creators, from self-published indie innovators to the industry legends that have shaped some of the biggest-selling titles being published today.

Free Comic Book Day Stores

Where to grab your collection on sequential art’s biggest day

Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy

2438 W. Anderson, 512/454-2399, dlair.net

King’s Cache

7801 N. Lamar, 512/215-4420, kingscache.com

Austin Books & Comics

5002 N. Lamar, 512/454-4197, austinbooks.com

Tribe Comics & Games

3005 S. Lamar, 512/693-4300, tribecag.com

Junior’s Comics

2110 W. Slaughter #147, 512/282-1302

Comic Relief

1330 Aquarena Springs Dr. #101, San Marcos, 512/353-1138

Rogues Gallery Comics & Games

1601 S. I-35, Round Rock, 512/279-8888, roguesgallerytx.com

Titan Moon Comics

1540 Cypress Creek, Cedar Park, 512/357-1030, titanmooncomics.com