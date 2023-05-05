Arts

Secret Origins: Austin’s Comic Creators

For Free Comic Book Day, we head into the studios and writing rooms of our local sequential art talents

By Richard Whittaker and Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., May 5, 2023


Illustration by John Gholson

Graphic novels. Sequential art. The funny pages. It doesn’t matter what you call them. Comics have been a mainstay of American literary and artistic life since The Adventures of Mr. Obadiah Oldbuck first saw print in 1837. While the medium has become synomyous with superheroes, its stories are as diverse as any other art form: horror, romance, comedy, social dramas, science fiction, and, yes, good old-fashioned heroes saving the day. And the creators are as diverse as the stories. The cliches about geeky teen boys are thoroughly disproved by Austin’s own creators, who have written and drawn stories that reflect their realities and their wildest fantasies.

Every year, the industry celebrates the breadth and depth of its addition to culture with Free Comic Book Day, an event with a perfectly self-explanatory name: Comic stores across the world give away issues specially printed for the day. And, to celebrate the day, we’re spotlighting some of Austin’s comic creators, from self-published indie innovators to the industry legends that have shaped some of the biggest-selling titles being published today.


Free Comic Book Day Stores

Where to grab your collection on sequential art’s biggest day

Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy
2438 W. Anderson, 512/454-2399, dlair.net

King’s Cache
7801 N. Lamar, 512/215-4420, kingscache.com

Austin Books & Comics
5002 N. Lamar, 512/454-4197, austinbooks.com

Tribe Comics & Games
3005 S. Lamar, 512/693-4300, tribecag.com

Junior’s Comics
2110 W. Slaughter #147, 512/282-1302

Comic Relief
1330 Aquarena Springs Dr. #101, San Marcos, 512/353-1138

Rogues Gallery Comics & Games
1601 S. I-35, Round Rock, 512/279-8888, roguesgallerytx.com

Titan Moon Comics
1540 Cypress Creek, Cedar Park, 512/357-1030, titanmooncomics.com

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Richard Whittaker
Storming the Citadel With the Russo Brothers
Storming the Citadel With the Russo Brothers
How the new Prime series depends on global storytelling

May 5, 2023

The <i>Chronicle</i> Guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Chronicle Guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
As the Guardians of the Galaxy gather once more, every MCU film reviewed

May 5, 2023

More by Wayne Alan Brenner
Does Fogo de Chao Have the Best Premium Dry-Aged Beef Downtown?
Does Fogo de Chao Have the Best Premium Dry-Aged Beef Downtown?
Not to mention, mmmmm, that amazing Market Table of theirs

May 4, 2023

Food & Wine Recognizes Austin, Duck Camp Brings the Free Crawfish, Texas French Bread Loafs You So Much, Lick Ice Cream Delights with New Flavors, and More
Food & Wine Recognizes Austin, Duck Camp Brings the Free Crawfish, Texas French Bread Loafs You So Much, Lick Ice Cream Delights with New Flavors, and More
All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering

May 3, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Comic Creators, Evan Narcisse, Gene Selassie, Monica T. Gallagher, Sean McKeever, John Gholson, Zach Chapman, Kristin Hogan

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Austin Gay Men’s Chorus: Ascending Colour
First Baptist Church of Austin
The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 at Genesis Presbyterian Church
Indecent
at Austin Playhouse
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  