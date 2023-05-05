Secret Origins: Austin’s Comic Creators
For Free Comic Book Day, we head into the studios and writing rooms of our local sequential art talents
By Richard Whittaker and Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., May 5, 2023
Graphic novels. Sequential art. The funny pages. It doesn’t matter what you call them. Comics have been a mainstay of American literary and artistic life since The Adventures of Mr. Obadiah Oldbuck first saw print in 1837. While the medium has become synomyous with superheroes, its stories are as diverse as any other art form: horror, romance, comedy, social dramas, science fiction, and, yes, good old-fashioned heroes saving the day. And the creators are as diverse as the stories. The cliches about geeky teen boys are thoroughly disproved by Austin’s own creators, who have written and drawn stories that reflect their realities and their wildest fantasies.
Every year, the industry celebrates the breadth and depth of its addition to culture with Free Comic Book Day, an event with a perfectly self-explanatory name: Comic stores across the world give away issues specially printed for the day. And, to celebrate the day, we’re spotlighting some of Austin’s comic creators, from self-published indie innovators to the industry legends that have shaped some of the biggest-selling titles being published today.
Free Comic Book Day Stores
Where to grab your collection on sequential art’s biggest day
Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy
2438 W. Anderson, 512/454-2399, dlair.net
King’s Cache
7801 N. Lamar, 512/215-4420, kingscache.com
Austin Books & Comics
5002 N. Lamar, 512/454-4197, austinbooks.com
Tribe Comics & Games
3005 S. Lamar, 512/693-4300, tribecag.com
Junior’s Comics
2110 W. Slaughter #147, 512/282-1302
Comic Relief
1330 Aquarena Springs Dr. #101, San Marcos, 512/353-1138
Rogues Gallery Comics & Games
1601 S. I-35, Round Rock, 512/279-8888, roguesgallerytx.com
Titan Moon Comics
1540 Cypress Creek, Cedar Park, 512/357-1030, titanmooncomics.com