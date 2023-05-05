Arts

Comic Creator Spotlight on Zach Chapman: "When I Get That Art Back, It's Instant Gratification"

For Free Comic Book Day we chat with Austin's sequential standouts

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., May 5, 2023


Zach Chapman (Photo by John Anderson)

Essential bibliography: House of Blood (self-published)

First Comic: “A really old Superboy, or maybe just Superman. There was an old box of something that my parents bought, and I dug into those. Those would have been really old Otto Bender, post-Golden Age – the really wacky stuff. I love that, but it’s almost impossible to read now.”

Currently working on: A Haunting on Mars (Scout Comics). “That’s my two loves, science fiction and horror. It’s like Neuromancer written by Shirley Jackson – a cybernetic ghost tearing a human apart.”


”I started with prose, short stories, mostly science fiction, [but] I realized the type of stories I’m more interested in telling are more at home in the comics format. … [House of Blood] is like a more modern take on EC Comics, so I just started pounding out scripts. I would have a specific artist that I would follow on Twitter or Instagram, and I would reach out to them and see if they were busy. It’s a lot easier to get an anthology done because I’m working with so many artists. I have projects where I’m working on one title for four years, because it’s a 150-page graphic novel and they have a day job. It takes a couple of months to pound out a script, but it takes a couple of years to finish.

“I’ll do a full script and give that to the artists, and I’ll typically just revise dialogue and captions on the fly, because I don’t need to go back and forth. I’m building off of what art is delivered to me, and the artists I’m working with know what they’re doing. But when I get that art back, it’s instant gratification for me. … When it’s really beautiful and really good, it’s immediate. ‘Oh, that’s sick, I wanna buy that.’”

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Richard Whittaker
Storming the Citadel With the Russo Brothers
Storming the Citadel With the Russo Brothers
How the new Prime series depends on global storytelling

May 5, 2023

The <i>Chronicle</i> Guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Chronicle Guide to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
As the Guardians of the Galaxy gather once more, every MCU film reviewed

May 5, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Comic Creators, Zach Chapman, House of Blood

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Austin Gay Men’s Chorus: Ascending Colour
First Baptist Church of Austin
The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 at Genesis Presbyterian Church
Indecent
at Austin Playhouse
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  