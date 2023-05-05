Arts

Comic Creator Spotlight on Kristin Hogan: “I Absolutely Love the STAPLE! Community”

For Free Comic Book Day we chat with Austin's sequential standouts

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., May 5, 2023


Kristin Hogan (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Essential bibliography: Dead Squirrel Girl (self-published)

First comic: “It was Elfquest, definitely. It was perfect for me, because originally I wanted to be a Disney animator, but the more I studied the animation industry, the more I realized that I’d be like a cog in a giant machine. And when I picked up Elfquest for the first time, there was Wendy Pini’s name – by Wendy & Richard Pini – right there. And I loved the idea of doing a comic book so much more, because it was all you, you got to do all of the content and have creative control. And you weren’t a cog in a machine – you were an individual artist. And, also, it was a lady drawing it! Which was like, ‘Whaaaaat? A lady, drawing these cool elves?’”

Currently working on: HammerSong (Patreon). “My tagline for it is, ‘A fantasy love letter to mail couriers and librarians.’”


“When I moved to Austin about 25 years ago, I had no idea that there was a comics scene in Austin. And then, once I got involved, I realized that half the town’s doing comic books. And there was – and maybe still will be, in the future – [independent media expo] STAPLE! And that’s where I got to know everyone. … I absolutely love the STAPLE! community, how inclusive it is, and how protective Uncle Staple was of all of us, and the idea of how everyone’s in the indie scene, everyone’s trying their best.

“I’m solely self-published. … It’s become a lot easier to self-publish in the past 20 years than it was when I was just a wee kid doing the thing. I’m funding HammerSong through Patreon. I’m three issues in, and all the printing costs are covered by my patrons – which is just wonderful, because comics – or art in general – you’re not getting an hourly wage, you know? That’s not what’s happening. You’re doing work, and you hope the work sells. So, to have people willing to give me, like, $2 a month and get the printing costs covered? That’s huge for me.”

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

Arts Events
Austin Gay Men’s Chorus: Ascending Colour
First Baptist Church of Austin
The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 at Genesis Presbyterian Church
Indecent
at Austin Playhouse
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  