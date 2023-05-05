Arts

Comic Creator Spotlight on Evan Narcisse: “This Is Important Beyond Any Preconceived Notions About Superheroes”

For Free Comic Book Day we chat with Austin's sequential standouts

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., May 5, 2023


Evan Narcisse (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Essential bibliography: Rise of the Black Panther (Marvel); Wakanda (Marvel); Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City (DC); WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity (BOOM! Studios)

First Comic: “It was this old digest collection of Superman stories. I think the theme was Superman versus magic, and it was one of those small, squarish, trim-sized digest collections and it was a bunch of stories from the Fifties, Sixties, and probably Seventies. That was the first comic I can remember reading, but the first comic I remember buying with my own money was DC Comics Presents and it was a team-up between Superman and the Blackhawks, where he had to travel back to World War II and rescue Einstein.”

Currently working on: Static Team-Up: Anansi (DC). “I remember reading Static in college and thinking, ‘That’s me. This kid is sitting around with his friends, playing video games, talking shit, listening to hip-hop.’ I had to imagine Spider-Man was Black under that mask. I didn’t have to imagine with Static.”


“I remember seeing the first Christopher Reeves [Superman] movie in the theatres. … As a kid, I didn’t know what I was seeing, but as an adult I have to recognize the genuine, guileless, deep-rooted altruism that he made manifest in the character. He believed that shit. Think about the guy: trained at Juilliard, and you watch him doing interviews for the movies and he means it. He’s like, ‘We need a friend.’

“A lot of what I call nerd shame turns up in these adaptations. Like Zack Snyder turns everything dark and gritty, and has all this disaster porn, because there’s a deep level of embarrassment to engaging with these symbols. Reeves never had that, and I feel that there’s a direct line between Reeves’ full-hearted embodiment of that character and Chadwick [Boseman] playing T’Challa. He realized, this is important beyond any preconceived notions about superheroes as a genre or putting on a costume or anything like that. It can mean something bigger if we execute it the right way.”

