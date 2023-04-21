Five More Belly Laughs at Moontower Just for Laughs Austin
Weekend two of the comedy megafest rocks on
By Richard Whittaker, Fri., April 21, 2023
Devon Walker
Nationally famous as a new addition to Saturday Night Live, in Austin we know him as our own. Returning to Moontower and the stages where he cut his comedy teeth, he's finessed his calm yet weird vibe (don't miss our interview with Walker at austinchronicle.com/arts).April 20, Antone's, 7pm & Parish, 7:30pm
April 21, Antone's, 9pm
April 22, Parker Jazz Club, 7pm & Cap City Comedy Club, 10pm
Carlos Ballarta en español
The rising star of Mexican stand-up may stay behind his signature glasses, but his forthright material – about death, fatherhood, and bad sandwiches – reveals everything. Moontower has brought him back for back-to-back sets, all in Spanish, as part of its commitment to making comedy available to everyone.April 20, Stateside, 7 & 9:30pm
Maria Bamford
The queen of character comedy, Bamford slides effortlessly between personas and uses them to dissect her own well-recorded neuroses. So often the calm eye at the raging storm of laughter that is one of her shows, Bamford's observational understatement is her superpower.April 21, Stateside, 7pm
April 22, Stateside, 9:30pm
Girl God
Trans comedians and self-described childhood friends April Clark and Grace Freud ... well, friends is stretching it; Clark was Freud's school bully, or so they claim, but then they also say they both lost their virginity to Angela Merkel. That's just a taste of their wild sketch comedy stylings that made them the standouts at last year's Austin Sketch Fest.April 20, Hideout, 8:30pm
April 21, Higbie's, 9:30pm
Big Jay Oakerson
Fearless and foulmouthed, comedy's wrecking ball returns and blasts through what feels like every venue in town, leaving his signature trail of destruction and laughs in his wake. Oakerson doesn't just work blue: He's created a whole rainbow of nasty from eggshell to royal.April 20, 800 Congress, 6:30pm; Creek and the Cave, 8pm; & Antone's, 11:30pm
April 21, Parish, 7:30pm & Creek and the Cave, 10pm
April 22, Creek and the Cave, 7:30pm; Antone's, 9pm; & Stateside, 11:30pm
Moontower Just for Laughs Austin 2023, through April 23 at venues around Austin. Passes, tickets, and details at austintheatre.org/moontower-comedy.