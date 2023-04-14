Five Stand-Ups You’ll Want a Seat for at Moontower

Jenny Slate

Actress, comedian, and most recently, a shell with shoes on Jenny Slate has pulled people in with her refreshingly honest humor since dropping the F-bomb at her Saturday Night Live debut in 2009. When not voice acting or writing a novel, Slate's late-night show appearances always delight audiences.

April 13, Paramount Theatre, 7pm

Rojo Perez

From small cafe shows to Comedy Central and MTV, N.Y.-based comedian Perez has made a name for himself through his enthusiastic stand-up acts that make even the most mundane moments of life, such as revolving doors, engaging. His takes on the post-COVID world make even those who have their masks in a twist laugh at the absurdity of virtual learning.

April 19-22, Antone's, 9pm

April 19, Parish, 7:30pm

April 20, 800 Congress, 6:30pm

Carlton Wilcoxson

Austinite Wilcoxson draws from his storied past in Missouri to give raw and genuine comedy sets. Wilcoxson's relaxed approach to comedy serves as an escape from the good ol' 9-to-5.

April 19 & 22, Velv Comedy Lounge, 7:30pm

Leslie Jones

SNL veteran and 36-year veteran of the comedy industry Leslie Jones brings her stage-commanding energy to the Paramount. Whether bustin' ghosts or commentating for the Olympics, Jones keeps it real with her audience.

April 18, Paramount Theatre, 7pm

Andrea Jin

Jin's conversational and casual delivery packs just as much punch as other more dramatic performers. Having moved from Shanghai as a child, Jin pokes fun at everything from her family to her culture to her childhood in her sharp and witty routines.

April 20, Creek and the Cave, 6pm

April 21, Antone's, 7pm & Higbie's, 9:30pm

April 22, Antone's, 7pm & Parish, 7:30pm

Moontower Just for Laughs Austin 2023, April 12-23 at venues around Austin. Passes, tickets, and details at austintheatre.org/moontower-comedy.