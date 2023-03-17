Qmmunity Cheat Sheet to LGBTQ+ SXSW Programming

Queendom

Fri 17, 3pm, Alamo South Lamar

Qmmunity sez: As fellow sufferers under conservative rule, Texan queers can see a way to fight the darkness through Russian artist Gena Marvin's artistic and public protests in this documentary feature from Paris-based filmmaker Agniia Galdanova, as well as empathize with the difficult reality of taking on such intense bigotry.

Kill Rock Stars Showcase

Fri 17, 7:30pm, Cheer Up Charlies

Qmmunity sez: The list of incredible queer artists on this showcase's lineup is longer than the backstage rider for one of those titular rock stars menaced by the returning label. To name just one highlight among many, consider the gentle hands and heart of a fighter in Mya Byrne, a trans woman country artist recently featured on Reba's remix of "I'm a Survivor."

Christeene

Fri 17, 12mid, the Creek & the Cave

Qmmunity sez: Previously keeping Austin weird, now a frequent visitor from the Big Apple on the East Coast, erotic, esoteric, and exciting artist Christeene's headline turn is the only cure for the deadly diagnosis of normie disease.

House of Lepore’s Big-Stage Ball

Sat 18, 8pm, Cheer Up Charlies

Qmmunity sez: 2023 marks the second year in a row that this powerhouse of ballroom has made BIPOC queer culture an official part of South By. House of Lepore draws together 11 houses in this year's ballroom blitz, plus a pre-ball showcase and an indoor hyperpop show. Learn more by flipping to this week's Qmmunity column, where BabiBoi Lepore talks planning a SXSW ball.

Thelma & the Sleaze

Fri 17, 1am, Lamberts

Qmmunity sez: Play it slow and loose while enjoying the Southern sleaze of this all-woman, all-queer band hailing from Nashville who, as SXSW programming states, "is single handedly keeping rock and roll alive." Outfit advisory: jean cutoffs a must-wear, along with a bandanna to mop up yer hard-rockin' sweat.

Pelvis Wrestley

Sat 18, 8pm, Esther’s Follies

Qmmunity sez: Pastels and poppy beats make for an endlessly nostalgic vibe in Pelvis Wrestley's redux of Americana music. Enjoy while in a big pink cowboy hat and two-tone nylon windbreaker for the full scrappy-Eighties-movie-hero experience.

GeeXella

Sat 18, 8pm, Swan Dive

Qmmunity sez: All hail the communal joy of a DJ who cultivates cultural spaces with intentionality, as does Black, Latinx, queer nonbinary artist GeeXella. They bring the spirit of their ATL dance parties like Duval Folx to ATX and aim to not only groove but also grow awareness of struggles specific to Southern QTBIPOC folks.

