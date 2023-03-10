Arts

Queer South By Proficiency Check

Your search for queer fun at SXSW is just a dice roll away with Qmmunity's recommendations

By James Scott, Fri., March 10, 2023


Hermajestie the Hung (Photo by Jana Birchum)

To my queers and allies, prithee that I might speak in honest terms about how South by Southwest is actually, like, really overwhelming. The idea of hanging out in a big convention center trying to navigate a sea of polo shirts and Patagonia puffer vests just to stumble into a panel on whether "Mind Control for Good" is possible just doesn't spark joy, personally speaking. Let's cut away the chuffa, and go straight for the good part: Grab your closest D20, roll, and get a number. Whatever numerical set you land in will have a corresponding high-quality queer SXSW recommendation attached that you can attend. No networking or panicked schedule shuffling required.



Bottoms

1-5: Film

Ah, so you've rolled for the film track, have ye? Great news: South By is busting with choices for the queer cinephile. Check out Emma Seligman's Bottoms, a sapphic comedy starring Seligman's Shiva Baby lead Rachel Sennott, whose recent hilarious turn as an online brain-rot victim/podcaster in Bodies Bodies Bodies remains legendary in the Chronicle production room, and The Bear breakout Ayo Edebiri, who the more cultured among us may recognize from her and former Gawker writer Olivia Craighead's celeb podcast, Iconography. They play two high school seniors whose desire to chase cheerleader skirts results in their founding a school fight club. Well, it worked for Edward Norton, didn't it?


5-10: Music

Take off your headphones and enjoy the live music capital the way it was meant to be experienced: at a corporate Festival that ditched its fling from last year, NFTs, to discuss the latest AI girlfriend app in complete seriousness. Well, no worries: The queer music still bangs no matter how you hear it, so make time to catch the Ophelias, a Cincinnati-based band of women and nonbinary artists, when they play Central Presbyterian Church on March 14. Their sound is, and I quote, "inspired by nostalgia, nature, the Midwest, horror movies, and the moon," which to my uncultured ears gives perfect headphones on while staring out the rain-spattered window in your parents' car conjuring melancholy over your best friend not texting you back vibes.


10-15: Conference

You have to learn something at this cultural behemoth of a Festival, and it might as well be cool queer stuff. Go for the topical route and attend the Don't Be a Drag, Just Be a Queen session on March 16, where stars of RuPaul's Drag Race like Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, and Symone talk with the Trevor Project's Kevin Wong about every angle of drag. From its historical roots to its current forms and its endangered status in multiple legislative bodies – including this very state's! – these queens are spilling so much tea you ought to bring a digestive biscuit for dipping. Mmm, spicy.



BabiBoi (Photo by Jana Birchum)

15-20: Local

Look, let me level with you. You are actually getting my best recs in this category, because I write a column every week about Austin's queer community and I'm very biased about it. Get thee to Vanguard: The Drag Revolution on March 16, a session hosted by the creator of Austin's regular Tuesday drag show of the same name, Hermajestie the Hung. Alongside this legend of the ATX queer scene will be local drag superstars Amber Nicole Davenport, Amy Graves, and Sha'nyia Ellis Narcisse for a discussion on the ways Austin's Black, queer, and trans artists are changing the city's nightlife landscape. Also, the program notes hint at a possible announcement of their opening what would be the first and only Black-owned queer nightclub/cabaret in Austin. I'm obvi obsessed. Another rec (See? Biased AF: I'm giving you TWO recs here!) goes to the tri-talented lineup for Fifth Street club the North Door's March 15 show. Not only will you witness queer hip-hop and ballroom baddie BabiBoi spinning their hot new tunes, but the lineup also includes Austin Music Award nominee Turito, fka Y2K, whose work as a DJ and digital artist move yer body like few others, and the first trans AMA winner, p1nkstar, who displays the incredible artistry that won her Best Electronic every time she performs.

Get to know Austin's queer scene outside of SXSW by checking out Qmmunity's news and events coverage at austinchronicle.com/qmmunity. Pro tip: Our guide to queer Austin biz is a great place to start!


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW
SXSW Film Review: <i>Satan Wants You</i>
Review: Satan Wants You
The Satanic panic as a guidebook to the dangers of crazy conspiracies

Matthew Monagle, March 12, 2023

A Different Kind of Space Force
A Different Kind of Space Force
How NASA satellite data is harnessed to combat food insecurity

Jessi Cape, March 12, 2023

More by James Scott
Qmmunity: South by So Gay
Qmmunity: South by So Gay
Squeeze all the juice from these fruity events, both SXSW-adjacent and beyond

March 10, 2023

Qmmunity’s (Non-Exhaustive) Guide to Local Queer Austin Biz
Qmmunity’s (Non-Exhaustive) Guide to Local Queer Austin Biz
For anyone looking to start queering up their ATX experience

March 6, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW 2023, Bottoms, the Ophelias, Don't Be a Drag, Just Be a Queen, BabiBoi, Turito, Y2K, p1nkstar, Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, Symone, Vanguard: The Drag Revolution, Hermajestie the Hung

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Indra's Awarehouse: AMPT Festival
Indra's Awarehouse
The Comedy Mothership
at The Comedy Mothership
Museum of Illusions
at 11010 Domain #100
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  