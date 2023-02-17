Arts

Five Things to Catch at OUTsider Fest

OUTsider explores the queer underground with their 2023 festival, Shapeshifting Underbellies

By James Scott, Fri., Feb. 17, 2023

Jocquese SirJoQ Whitfield
Jocquese "SirJoQ" Whitfield (Photos courtesy of OUTsider)

Catch hold of OUTsider's DIT (Do It Together) spirit at this year's festival, themed Shapeshifting Underbellies. Festgoers can enjoy art centered around places where queerness is hidden in plain sight – think cabaret; think shadowed cruising spots; think your favorite secret queer party that's LGBTQ exclusive. Here are five suggestions on how to make the most of this outsider art extravaganza.

OUTsider presents Shapeshifting Underbellies through Feb. 19 at the Vortex, UT-Austin, and the Museum of Human Achievement. Full festival badge, $109. outsiderfest.org

Anal Revamp

Based on corporal practices ranging from pre-Hispanic ritual enemas to osculum infame (the kiss witches used to seal their pacts with the devil), Anal Revamp is a project that explores anal taboo and body politics with the purpose of articulating the anus as "the Achilles heel of heteronormativity and hegemonic masculinity." Performed by Lechedevirgen Trimegisto, pseudonym of Mexican artist/producer Felipe Osornio.
Thu., 6:30-7:10pm
Vortex Main

YOU MUST UNDERGO… A RADICAL……………………. TRANSFORMATION

A local performance artist who works in the medium of embarrassment, Andie Flores brings to OUTsider a show about a foolish clown who falls into a depressive slumber while watching The Wizard of Oz and gets transported into a twisted version of Oz where she must confront all the ways she might get to the other side of her misery. Featuring local drag icon Arinna Dior Heys.
Thu., 7:30-8:15pm
Vortex Tent

Cowboi Dukes
Cowboi Dukes

Cowboi’s Shine-On Service

All festival long, Cowboi Dukes – a local from South Texas who's skilled in "the art of shining your shit kickers" – offers 20-minute appointments on a "1st-CUM/1st-served" basis for a bit o' bootblacking in between your artistic revelry. Tip heavily and enjoy them shiny shoes.
Thu.-Sun., appointments taken every 20 minutes

Slay in the Name of Vogue

San Francisco-born dancer/choreographer/MC Jocquese "SirJoQ" Whitfield brings all the skills learned over 10 years teaching their Vogue & Tone class to this OUTsider performance. Their work calls to mind the bold fashion, nightlife, and abstract celebration of the Eighties, while also adding modern, classical, and diasporic dance traditions into the mix.
Sat., 1-1:40pm
UT Studio

Country vs. Cunty

A clash of two titanic forces in local performance art, this sweaty, sexy workout sesh has Erica Nix (of Workout! With Erica Nix) and Nikki DaVaughn (founder of Fat Bottom Cabaret) join forces. This dance, DJ'd by DJ Alchemical, serves country, hip-hop, and "down right SEX jams" to get your body moving with the Texas spirit. This is also the ONLY event that ya don't need an OUTsider badge for.
Sun., 11am-12:15pm
Vortex parking lot

