Five Ways to Get Your Arts-Loving Heart On

All hail St. Valentine, whoever he was, it's time once again (as if anyone needs an excuse) to celebrate our significant (or at least currently infatuated with) others and any prospects pertaining thereunto. And, because chocolate and champagne and roses and cinnamon-flavored lube aren't the goo-goo-eyed be-all and end-all, we've gathered five things to spark even greater joy and some added aesthetic bliss into your absolutely cuckoo love-mad activities this week.

Wendy and Michelle Ruin Valentine’s Day

Had a bad breakup? Spending Valentine's alone? Rom-coms got you looking through rose-colored glasses only to be let down by real life? Come join Michelle Cheney and Wendy Zavaleta, accompanied by Tyler G. and the Swinging Johnsons, for a fun evening of cabaret that casts a gimlet eye on all things good and bad about this annual holiday of romance.

Feb. 9-10 & 12. Thu.-Fri., 8pm; Sun., 5:30pm

The Rosette, 3908 Avenue B #116

512/609-0234

$30-90

thestageaustin.com

The Romantic Rom-Com Comedy Show

The madcap maffickers and improv savants of the Hideout Theatre, smack in the middle of Downtown, present the wibble-inducing whimsy of this popular show, now in a special Valentine's edition, directed by Jessica Arjet and Regina Soto. Can they get a suggestion besides "Get a room"? Doesn't matter – they'll yes-and their way into your wackiest love life, babe.

Sat., Feb. 11, 7pm

617 Congress

$10 and up

hideouttheatre.com

ICOSA Collective: “Lovebroke”

Here's a terrific exhibition in which Annie Bissett, Curlee Raven Holton, and Roger Shimomura address romance from the perspectives of those who have been historically excluded from Hollywood-style happy endings. Each artist invokes traditional printmaking techniques to upend cliches of courtship.

Fri.-Sat., Feb. 10-11, noon-6pm

916 Springdale #102

512/920-2062

$10

icosacollective.com

Valentine’s Night With Mike MacRae

Laughter, they say, is the key to any solid relationship. Enjoy a night of laughter with that special someone at Cap City Comedy Club, as Austin-based comedian and voiceover actor Mike MacRae brings his arch humor and wealth of impressions to give your brain and heart a relentless fit of giggles.

Tue., Feb. 14, 7:15pm

Cap City Comedy Club, 11506 Century Oaks Ste. B-100

512/467-2333

$25-100

capcitycomedy.com

Duo da Capo: Valentine’s Concert

Strings and woodwinds always make a heart grow fonder, don't they? Bring your darlingest one to the Neill-Cochran House Museum for a performance of romantic classical music from the harp-and-oboe duo Duo da Capo.

Tue., Feb. 14, 6:30pm

Neill-Cochran House, 2310 San Gabriel

$50

nchmuseum.org