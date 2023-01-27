Arts

Five Shows to Light Up the Stage

As the new year’s dark period lifts from theatres, it’s time to get back in the stalls

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Jan. 27, 2023

Zach Theatre: Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Fresh off their co-production of The Last Five Years with Ground Floor Theatre, Deaf Austin Theatre proves again that American Sign Language in musicals means more than simply having a translator in front of the stage. This time, they skip with Zach into this fairy-tale classic, directed by longtime Zach signer Brian Cheslik and Michael Baron, who recently co-directed an ASL-English production of The Music Man for Maryland's Olney Theatre.
Through March 5
Topfer Stage, 202 S. Lamar
$25-95
zachtheatre.org

Trinity Street Players: Season Launch Party

Come meet the arts nonprofit's new artistic director, Jenny Larson-Quiñones, at a night of performances, new art by Kaci Beeler, karaoke, and a costume sale, all hosted by 2020 Fringe New Play Prize winner khattieQ.
Sat., Jan. 28, 3-7pm
Trinity Street Playhouse, 901 Trinity
Free
trinitystreetplayers.com

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

The Canadian troupe has expanded the definition of circus into realms that fly as high as its aerialists. After so many sad years, their latest show hides a celebration of life in a funeral. Taking its name from the Italian word for "cortège," there is no time for tears as the late, great clown Mauro is revived for one last glorious night under the big top.
Thu.-Sun., Feb. 2-5
Moody Center, 2001 Robert Dedman
$49 and up ($39, kids under 12)
cirquedusoleil.com/corteo

Playwright Rebecca Maag of <i>Flood of Spirits</i> at FronteraFest
Playwright Rebecca Maag of Flood of Spirits at FronteraFest (Photo by Brett Brookshire)

Carver Museum: Gentrif*cked

Talking of touring acts, the Emmy-nominated Latino Comedy Project comes back home with their savagely hilarious look at the upheaval wrought when neighborhoods start sprouting those ugly, modern-farmhouse-style McMansions.
Through Jan. 28, 8pm
1165 Angelina
$22
latinocomedyproject.com

FronteraFest

Austin's celebration of avant-garde and experimental theatre continues past Valentine's Day, and it swells beyond the confines of its Hyde Park Theatre home this week with two BYOV (Bring Your Own Venue) shows: Flood of Spirits at Hillside Farmacy and How to Be an Ethical Slut at the Vortex.
Through Feb. 18
hydeparktheatre.org

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

