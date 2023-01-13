Arts

Five Treats for Your Art-Loving Eyes at PrintAustin

Ink and pressure come together for this annual exploration of the local print scene

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Jan. 13, 2023


The Start I by Maria Frati

The PrintAustin Collective was co-founded in 2013 by local printmakers Cathy Savage and Elvia Perrin to bring attention to the vibrant printmaking scene in Austin. The duo and their friends produced the first monthlong festival in 2014; now, the annual program includes more than 60 print-focused exhibitions and events throughout the city. Here, as the ink-forward, limited-edition celebration of PrintAustin 2023 kicks off this Sunday, are five recommendations to help you glean maximum enjoyment from this classic art form of multiple originals.

PrintAustin 2023, Jan. 15-Feb. 15. printaustin.org

Creekside Studio: Salon Print Show

How about a preview before PrintAustin officially starts? Creekside Studio is featuring an array of stunning works by some of the biggest names in Texas art, including Julie Speed, Marc Burckhardt, Alice Leora Briggs, Veronica Ceci, Karen Kunc, Tracy Mayrello, Jun Wan, Tina Weitz, Samson Mnisi, Cordelia Blanchard, and Koichi Yamamoto.

Sat., Jan. 14, noon-4pm. 916 Springdale Bldg. 2 Ste. 103-B. creeksidestudioatx.com

Elisabet Ney Museum: The Mother the Witch the Hysteric

Printmaker Annie May Johnston often uses new technologies alongside traditional practices. Here, in collaboration with Elisabet Ney's sculpture of Lady Macbeth, Johnston is considering gendered traits, the supernatural, and pseudoscience, reflecting agency (or the lack thereof) in the processes that generate the works in this show.

Opening reception: Wed., Jan. 18. 304 E. 44th. theney.org

Link & Pin Gallery: 5x5 Exhibition

This annual juried show features prints by Myles Calvert, Julia Curran, Mehdi Darvishi, Enrique Figueredo, and Timothy Pauszek, presented by curator Annalise Gratovich and juror Holly Borham.

Opening reception: Sat., Jan. 21, 5-7pm. 2235 E. Sixth #102. linkpinart.com

The Art Galleries at ACC: The Contemporary Print

What's going on in the world of printmaking, like, in general? This year's survey of traditional printmaking techniques and innovative approaches in contemporary work was selected by the University of Michigan's Rashaun Rucker – who'll be speaking on his methods as an artist and a juror for this exhibition. Bonus: You'll get a good look at the galleries of ACC Highland, too.

Mon., Jan. 23. 6101 Highland Campus Dr. admc.austincc.edu/tag

Blue Genie Art Bazaar: PrintEXPO + Steamroller

Here's the capping affair of this festival, featuring more than 60 artists and galleries gathered inside the huge Blue Genie showroom, offering original prints from local and regional talents and beyond, boasting a program of live demonstrations – with steamroller printing as the main attraction.

Sat., Feb. 11, noon-6pm. 6100 Airport. printexpo.org
More Five Things columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Five Things
Five Celebrations of NYE Weekend
Five Celebrations of NYE Weekend
Boot out 2022 and usher in 2023 with laughs, music, and a good walk

Wayne Alan Brenner, Dec. 30, 2022

Five Ways to Spend the Holidays With Family Without Talking to Them
Five Ways to Spend the Holidays With Family Without Talking to Them
Have a Silent Night

Richard Whittaker, Dec. 23, 2022

More PrintAustin
PrintAustin 2021 Reproduces Community Online and Off
PrintAustin 2021 Reproduces Community Online and Off
At this celebration of printmaking it's gather, prints, repeat

Wayne Alan Brenner, Jan. 15, 2021

"PrintAustin: The Contemporary Print" at Big Medium
To go or not to go: That's ultimately a stupid question

Wayne Alan Brenner, Jan. 24, 2020

More Five Things
Five Local Markets to Thwart Holiday Humbugism
Five Local Markets to Thwart Holiday Humbugism
Whether it’s German traditions or gothic ghoulishness, we’ve got your gifting options

Katherine McNevins, Nov. 25, 2022

East and West Sides Converge at the Austin Studio Tour
East and West Sides Converge at the Austin Studio Tour
Here are a few recommended events to get you started on your arts odyssey

Wayne Alan Brenner, Nov. 11, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Five Things, PrintAustin, PrintAustin 2023, Annie May Johnston, Rashaun Rucker, Creekside Studio, Elisabet Ney Museum, Link & Pin Gallery, The Art Galleries at ACC, Blue Genie Art Bazaar

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Staged Reading: "Master Harold" … and the Boys
Draylen Mason Studio
The Sound Inside
at Ground Floor Theatre
Ride the Wave
at The Vortex
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  