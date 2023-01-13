Five Treats for Your Art-Loving Eyes at PrintAustin

The PrintAustin Collective was co-founded in 2013 by local printmakers Cathy Savage and Elvia Perrin to bring attention to the vibrant printmaking scene in Austin. The duo and their friends produced the first monthlong festival in 2014; now, the annual program includes more than 60 print-focused exhibitions and events throughout the city. Here, as the ink-forward, limited-edition celebration of PrintAustin 2023 kicks off this Sunday, are five recommendations to help you glean maximum enjoyment from this classic art form of multiple originals.

PrintAustin 2023, Jan. 15-Feb. 15. printaustin.org

Creekside Studio: Salon Print Show

How about a preview before PrintAustin officially starts? Creekside Studio is featuring an array of stunning works by some of the biggest names in Texas art, including Julie Speed, Marc Burckhardt, Alice Leora Briggs, Veronica Ceci, Karen Kunc, Tracy Mayrello, Jun Wan, Tina Weitz, Samson Mnisi, Cordelia Blanchard, and Koichi Yamamoto.

Elisabet Ney Museum: The Mother the Witch the Hysteric

Printmaker Annie May Johnston often uses new technologies alongside traditional practices. Here, in collaboration with Elisabet Ney's sculpture of Lady Macbeth, Johnston is considering gendered traits, the supernatural, and pseudoscience, reflecting agency (or the lack thereof) in the processes that generate the works in this show.

Link & Pin Gallery: 5x5 Exhibition

This annual juried show features prints by Myles Calvert, Julia Curran, Mehdi Darvishi, Enrique Figueredo, and Timothy Pauszek, presented by curator Annalise Gratovich and juror Holly Borham.

The Art Galleries at ACC: The Contemporary Print

What's going on in the world of printmaking, like, in general? This year's survey of traditional printmaking techniques and innovative approaches in contemporary work was selected by the University of Michigan's Rashaun Rucker – who'll be speaking on his methods as an artist and a juror for this exhibition. Bonus: You'll get a good look at the galleries of ACC Highland, too.

Blue Genie Art Bazaar: PrintEXPO + Steamroller

Here's the capping affair of this festival, featuring more than 60 artists and galleries gathered inside the huge Blue Genie showroom, offering original prints from local and regional talents and beyond, boasting a program of live demonstrations – with steamroller printing as the main attraction.