Five Celebrations of NYE Weekend

It's that liminal space – albeit an imagined, chronological liminal space – in which one year turns into another and hoi polloi cavort like eedjits in the thrall of some ludicrous god. Whether sober or drunk, better to enjoy yourself immensely and maintain a modicum of couth, we suggest, with any (or perhaps all) of these five diversions along the path toward humanity's ultimate fate.

La Follia: End the Year With Bach

Put some Johann in your favorite Sebastian this weekend and you'll take the glorious memory of a little Bach to the future, as Eric Taeyang Mun performs the maestro's Cello Suite No. 1; James Andrewes and Keith Womer perform Violin Sonata No. 4 in C minor, and Joan Carlson sings the secular cantata "Non sa che sia dolore."

Esther’s Follies: A Year in Review

It's a New Year's party like no other, filled with all the newsmakers, celebrities, events, and mayhem that made the previous 12 months memorable. The comedic cast of Esther's, right there in the heart (or is it the spleen?) of Downtown, will toast 2023 and roast 2022 with memorable sketches, songs, and magic by Ray Anderson. Party packs include favors and a champagne toast.

The Mutt-Cracker (Sweet!)

Circus Chickendog brings a talented crew of canines (Mouse, Moose, Coyote, Squirrel, and Skeeter) and circus artists to the Vortex for an incredible show, with rescue dogs doing their thing, Darren Peterson's masterful juggling and unicycling, acrobats Balyssa Ball and James Kent bending and flipping, and an original score that samples Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Suite.

New Year’s Eve With Todd Glass

The renowned comedian is coming to the Creek and the Cave for New Year's Eve weekend to spin his wild yarns and jokes while the Todd Glass Band tickles your eardrums. Bonus: This antic revelry is accompanied by a complimentary champagne toast.

Landmarks: Self-Guided Walking Tour

Get on out there into the local urban pathways as the new year comes in, citizen, and see the works of human fabrication placed hither and yon around Austin for your edification. Exercise that neglected shank's mare and use your ever-present smartphone to access self-guided tours of the outdoor public art installed by UT's award-winning Landmarks program. A little air, some sunshine – why, it's just like real life, isn't it?