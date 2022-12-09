Review: Broadway in Austin's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

I am not a big fan of the iambic verse

Though Gilbert & Sullivan bother me worse

But the one writing style for which I've no use

Is the preening rhymed scheming of one Dr. Seuss

The musical Seussical created the fad

Of turning his books into something quite bad

The Grinch's tetrameter is hard to endure

Particularly sung and when presented on tour

The original tale was a very long verse

That became a short book, and then something worse

A cartoonish special, a Grinch made for TV

Then a film with Jim Carrey as the titular he

Tim Mason's the playwright who's the one to be blamed

For the musical version with the same name

As the poem, the book, the TV show too

The same Grinch and same dog, the same Cindy Lou Who

The Grinch landed on Broadway and it did fairly well

In critical praise and the tickets they sell

It then hit the road in mid-2010

COVID put it on hold, but it's touring again

And so now it's in Austin, this Seuss-heavy show

Despite better judgment I decided to go

I expected to hate it, and that's not a lie

But like it I do, here's all my reasons for why

Matt August directed and with him at the helm

A team of designers created a realm

Using every drawn curve and every drawn line

From the book's illustrations as scenic design

The songs aren't memorable, I can't recall one

But the way they're delivered makes each one quite fun

The staging, the lights, and the costuming too

Make this long-touring show seem incredibly new

There's an ensemble cast (which is not that unusual)

They sing all of the songs (par for shows that are musicals)

They play all the Who parents and all the Who tots

Who hit all the right notes and at all the right spots

James Schultz as the Grinch is an incredible find

If you reread the book, it is him in your mind

He's outlandishly funny and sometimes outrageous

And the pleasure he's having is like COVID – contagious

As with all Seuss' tales, there's a moral here, too

If you're no fan of the man, this show's still for you

Oh, and please don't forget it's a holiday show

So every adult should bring small children in tow

December 11 ends the run of this show

If you're planning on coming that's as far as it goes

But be warned of the impact of seeing this play

It's just over an hour, but you'll be rhyming for days

Broadway in Austin's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical