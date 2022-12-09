Arts

Review: Broadway in Austin's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas!

Quite the fan, I am

By Bob Abelman, Fri., Dec. 9, 2022


courtesy of Broadway in Austin

I am not a big fan of the iambic verse
Though Gilbert & Sullivan bother me worse
But the one writing style for which I've no use
Is the preening rhymed scheming of one Dr. Seuss

The musical Seussical created the fad
Of turning his books into something quite bad
The Grinch's tetrameter is hard to endure
Particularly sung and when presented on tour

The original tale was a very long verse
That became a short book, and then something worse
A cartoonish special, a Grinch made for TV
Then a film with Jim Carrey as the titular he

Tim Mason's the playwright who's the one to be blamed
For the musical version with the same name
As the poem, the book, the TV show too
The same Grinch and same dog, the same Cindy Lou Who

The Grinch landed on Broadway and it did fairly well
In critical praise and the tickets they sell
It then hit the road in mid-2010
COVID put it on hold, but it's touring again

And so now it's in Austin, this Seuss-heavy show
Despite better judgment I decided to go
I expected to hate it, and that's not a lie
But like it I do, here's all my reasons for why

Matt August directed and with him at the helm
A team of designers created a realm
Using every drawn curve and every drawn line 
From the book's illustrations as scenic design

The songs aren't memorable, I can't recall one
But the way they're delivered makes each one quite fun
The staging, the lights, and the costuming too
Make this long-touring show seem incredibly new

There's an ensemble cast (which is not that unusual)
They sing all of the songs (par for shows that are musicals)
They play all the Who parents and all the Who tots
Who hit all the right notes and at all the right spots

James Schultz as the Grinch is an incredible find
If you reread the book, it is him in your mind
He's outlandishly funny and sometimes outrageous
And the pleasure he's having is like COVID – contagious

As with all Seuss' tales, there's a moral here, too
If you're no fan of the man, this show's still for you
Oh, and please don't forget it's a holiday show
So every adult should bring small children in tow

December 11 ends the run of this show
If you're planning on coming that's as far as it goes
But be warned of the impact of seeing this play
It's just over an hour, but you'll be rhyming for days 

Broadway in Austin's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical 

Bass Concert Hall, 2350 Robert Dedman, 512/471-2787
Through Dec. 11
Running time: 85 min.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Broadway in Austin
Review: Broadway in Austin’s <i>Chicago</i>
Review: Broadway in Austin’s Chicago
Hello, suckers! The classic is back in its scandalous glory

Bob Abelman, Nov. 4, 2022

The Phantom of the Opera at Bass Concert Hall
The Phantom of the Opera at Bass Concert Hall
This new touring production makes a grandly restaged, compelling tale of thin source material, with a chandelier drop that still thrills

Elizabeth Cobbe, April 28, 2017

More by Bob Abelman
Review: The Last Five Years
Review: The Last Five Years
Inclusive production gives the time between love and loss a mighty voice

Dec. 9, 2022

Review: Archive Theater’s A Sherlock Holmes Christmas
Review: Archive Theater's A Sherlock Holmes Christmas
Should you welcome this Holmes for the holidays with seasonal cheer?

Dec. 2, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Dr. Seuss, Broadway in Austin, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
The Austin Puppet Incident
Dougherty Arts Center
La Pastorela
at Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center
How the Grinch Stole Christmas at Bass Concert Hall
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  