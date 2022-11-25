Arts

Wanted: Artists for Installation Part of Sexual Assault Survivors' Settlement

In addition to reforms, the agreement calls for the creation of a memorial space

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Nov. 25, 2022


Travis County is looking for artists to create possibly one of the area's most important works of public art in recent years.

In 2021, the Travis County Commissioners Court voted to settle a major lawsuit with sexual assault survivors over the county's history of systemic mishandling of their cases. In addition to reforms, the agreement also called for the creation of a memorial space or installation to give a concrete presence for survivors and victims of sexual assault. Travis County District Attorney José Garza said, "We are committed to supporting the creation of an art piece that will represent the courage and determination of sexual assault victims who fought for those reforms."

Now the county has opened the bidding process to create that environment, to be located at the Ronald Earle Building (416 W. 11th), and is asking artists to enter their proposals. There will be a pre-bid walk-through of the designated space at 10am, Nov. 30, and then artists will have until Jan. 4, 2023, to submit their original proposals (artists who have been personally impacted by sexual violence are particularly invited to apply). The proposals will then go to an evaluation committee comprising county staff, sexual assault survivors, and community advocates. The selected work will be completed at a collaborative event with survivors and members of the community. D.A.'s Office Director of the Special Victims Unit Erin Martinson said, "My hope is that this piece will serve as a permanent visual reminder of the harm that occurs in our community and an inspiration for Austinites to invest in addressing sexual violence."

Applications can be made through Jan. 4, 2023, via Bidsync or the Travis County Purchasing Office website (traviscountytx.gov/purchasing/solicitation).

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Richard Whittaker
Malvern Books to Close
Malvern Books to Close
Literary bastion to empty the shelves on New Year's Eve

Nov. 21, 2022

Digging Up the History of the Texas Memorial Museum
Digging Up the History of the Texas Memorial Museum
From star of the Texas Centennial to overlooked gem

Nov. 18, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Travis County, Jose Garza, sexual assault, Erin Martinson, Travis County Commissioners Court

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
A Christmas Carol
Topfer Theatre at Zach
The Creek and the Cave
at The Creek and the Cave
Buzz Mill Comedy
at Buzz Mill Eastside
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  