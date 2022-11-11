East and West Sides Converge at the Austin Studio Tour

Dear Diary Market Days

The progressive coffeehouse Dear Diary and arts collective Creative Cuties have teamed up again to present live art, yummy eats, and a huge craft market during the tour's final weekends, featuring gifts from a diverse lineup of local creatives. Foodie tip: Try the oat milk in your favorite java.

Sat.-Sun., Nov. 12-13 & Sun., Nov. 20, noon-6pm; Sat., Nov. 19, noon-4:30pm

1212 Chicon #103

deardiary.coffee

Swoop House: J. Michelle Galek Live Painting

Be transfixed while abstract artist Galek demonstrates her unique "paint-dragging" technique that results in "acrylic zen gardens," a process that's been called "ASMR for the eyes."

Sat., Nov. 12, 2pm

3012 Gonzales

swoopevents.com

Aluminum Pour Demonstration

A live demonstration where you can witness the process from start to finish through the mastery of Erin Cunningham, and learn more about this metal art that's fueled by fire.

Sat., Nov. 12, 5pm

4909 Hilldale

erincunninghamart.com

Tambores! Drum Circle and Fire

Join artists Rosy + Yareth at this BIPOC-centered drum circle hosted by Wolfshield Records in South Austin. Bring a drum or any percussion instrument and help create music around a campfire.

Sat., Nov. 12, 7-9pm

7315 Cooper

rosycampanita.com

Prizer Arts & Letters: "May You Open" Opening Party

The ceramic sculptor Alejandra Almuelle's newest work is celebrated here, its powerful figurative manifestations accompanied by literary readings inspired by the art, free chili and cornbread and drinks, and much Eastside camaraderie.

Sat., Nov. 12, 6-9pm

2023 E. Cesar Chavez

prizerartsandletters.org