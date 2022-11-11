East and West Sides Converge at the Austin Studio Tour
Here are a few recommended events to get you started on your arts odyssey
By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Nov. 11, 2022
Dear Diary Market Days
The progressive coffeehouse Dear Diary and arts collective Creative Cuties have teamed up again to present live art, yummy eats, and a huge craft market during the tour's final weekends, featuring gifts from a diverse lineup of local creatives. Foodie tip: Try the oat milk in your favorite java.
Sat.-Sun., Nov. 12-13 & Sun., Nov. 20, noon-6pm; Sat., Nov. 19, noon-4:30pm
1212 Chicon #103
deardiary.coffee
Swoop House: J. Michelle Galek Live Painting
Be transfixed while abstract artist Galek demonstrates her unique "paint-dragging" technique that results in "acrylic zen gardens," a process that's been called "ASMR for the eyes."
Sat., Nov. 12, 2pm
3012 Gonzales
swoopevents.com
Aluminum Pour Demonstration
A live demonstration where you can witness the process from start to finish through the mastery of Erin Cunningham, and learn more about this metal art that's fueled by fire.
Sat., Nov. 12, 5pm
4909 Hilldale
erincunninghamart.com
Tambores! Drum Circle and Fire
Join artists Rosy + Yareth at this BIPOC-centered drum circle hosted by Wolfshield Records in South Austin. Bring a drum or any percussion instrument and help create music around a campfire.
Sat., Nov. 12, 7-9pm
7315 Cooper
rosycampanita.com
Prizer Arts & Letters: "May You Open" Opening Party
The ceramic sculptor Alejandra Almuelle's newest work is celebrated here, its powerful figurative manifestations accompanied by literary readings inspired by the art, free chili and cornbread and drinks, and much Eastside camaraderie.
Sat., Nov. 12, 6-9pm
2023 E. Cesar Chavez
prizerartsandletters.org