Five Readings With Chronicle Writers at the Texas Book Festival 2022

Homage: Recipes and Stories From an Amish Soul Food Kitchen With Chris Scott

Chronicle Food Editor Melanie Haupt heads to the kitchen with Top Chef finalist Chris Scott as he discusses the diverse Pennsylvania food traditions that shaped his culinary style.

Saturday, 11am, Central Market Cooking Tent

Tenuous and Surprising Political Alliances

Catch News Editor Mike Clark-Madison in conversation with author Gabriel Debenedetti (The Long Alliance: The Imperfect Union of Joe Biden and Barack Obama) and Peter Shinkle (Uniting America: How FDR and Henry Stimson Brought Democrats and Republicans Together to Win World War II).

Saturday, noon, Capitol Extension Rm. E2.010

Watergate: A New History

News Editor Mike Clark-Madison continues his busy weekend with a conversation with Garrett M. Graff about his new work on the crimes that changed American politics.

Sunday, 12:45pm, Kirkus Reviews Tent

Ships of Power, Ships of Vengeance: The U.S. Navy in WWII and the Cold War

Culture Editor Richard Whittaker joins author and historian Brent E. Jones to discuss his history of the USS Astoria, Days of Steel Rain: The Epic Story of a WWII Vengeance Ship in the Year of the Kamikaze, and also the career of the late James Hornfischer and his final book, Who Can Hold the Sea: The U.S. Navy in the Cold War 1945-1960.

Sunday, 2:15pm, Capitol Extension Rm. E2.030

Legacies of Political Division

Mike Clark-Madison wraps up his weekend and the festival with the final panel of TBF 2022, a chat with Nick Seabrook (One Person, One Vote: A Surprising History of Gerrymandering in America) and Jeremi Suri (Civil War by Other Means: America's Long and Unfinished Fight for Democracy).

Sunday, 4pm, C-SPAN 2 / Book TV Tent