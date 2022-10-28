Comfortable Carnage at Pallbearer Press

In an old dark house, deep in South Austin, something sinister lurks. Pallbearer Press, local screenprinters and horror design brand, just marked one year since opening their brick-and-mortar storefront, the House of Stuff, and celebrated the occasion this past weekend with beers, bands, and live screenprinting. Pallbearer Press sells all things horror; clothing, toys, and other collectibles, the shop caters to those who love everything scary.

Pallbearer Press was birthed in 2007 after owners and horror junkies Craig Merrit and wife Jennie Henson-Merrit attended North Texas horror convention Texas Frightmare Weekend. The experience inspired the pair to return with their own booth, selling shirts with Craig's original art. "Horror grabbed me at a young age and never let go," Craig reflected. "It was just something I had to do."

"It's in his blood," smiled Jennie, who also serves as the main shopkeeper. "It came from our love of horror, and the kind of movies we like ... more eclectic movies, not just the mainstream stuff."

"My taste is a little different than just Jason, Freddy, and Michael Myers," Craig laughed.

Art and amateur screenprinting had been a hobby for Craig since his high school days in Waco, designing artwork and printing merch for his and his friends' punk and metal bands. After moving to Austin in the Nineties, he spent decades in the music scene, playing in bands like crust-punk act World Burns to Death and serving drinks at some of Austin's most celebrated venues, including old Emo's. His years in the scene proved a valuable asset to the business, making friends with artists who took him under their wing and taught him the trade. And with a little help from others in the horror community, he learned the ways of obtaining rights to films in order to produce licensed merchandise. "With their support, I got started, and it grew into this monster from there.

"At first, I only knew the DIY, garage method," he said of learning to print his own goods. "But I met screenprinter Bill Dawson while working Downtown, and after many late nights in the shop together, we really figured out the alchemy of screenprinting." (Dawson remains PP's main printer to this day.)

The Merritts spent the next several years heavily involved in the convention circuit, growing the brand. But it remained a side gig, said Craig. "Three or four service jobs, two bands at a time, and then trying to work Pallbearer Press in the middle of all that. I don't know how I did it," he laughed. "But I always wanted to do Pallbearer Press more than anything else."

Then, after years of hustling between the shop, bar shifts, and band practice, the Merritts decided to take the plunge, leaving their day jobs for good in 2017. The duo focused full time on the business; running the online store, traveling to conventions, and eventually opening the shop last year. But they still do the occasional run of shirts for local bands. "I have to pay that back," Craig said of the music community that helped shape him.

The scene also taught Craig the value of community, and he draws a parallel between traveling to conventions and touring in bands. "Taking your art on the road, and being inspired by the creativity you see from others, makes you want to come home and do it even better," adding fondly, "in a sense, PP became my band."

Having brought the passion project to a full-fledged brand, the Merritts aren't stopping there. "We'd love a small ring of shops," said Jennie of future plans for the company.

"I want to be able to focus less on the business side, and focus on the creative side again. Go back to drawing and have others run the manufacturing side," said Craig. "But in the end, we just want to continue to be ambassadors of the genre to fans."

Jennie smiled. "A business for fans, by fans."

Pallbearer Press’ House of Stuff, 6513 Circle S. Tue.-Sat., 1-7pm; Sun., 1-6pm. pallbearerpress.com.