Five Perfect Scenes at Austin Sketch Fest

First things first: a skit? Is not a sketch, m'kay. Nowhere will you learn this better than Austin Sketch Fest, put on by alt-comedy bastion ColdTowne Theatre this weekend at the Scottish Rite Theater (207 W. 18th). For three full days, you'll be treated to a feast of scripted hilarity for the (nice) price of $69 for a full-fest badge (or grab the VIP, very nice, *Borat voice* my wife badge package for $420.69.) But what should you see on your tour of comic sketch talent? If only there was an alt-weekly who provided a numbered list of recommendations easily accessible in their free print issue ...

Girl God

They've been called the best transgender comedy duo of all time and now Grace Freud and Alice Clark bring their surreal, interactive sketch comedy to Austin, tinged with a queer perspective that is, in their words, "actually funny and not just looking for applause." Need another reason to see 'em? Both Eric Andre and Joe Pera are big fans. Also on tap is the gender- and genre-bending comedy of Strong Male Leads, aka Brett VerVoot and Franny Harold.

The Lesbian Agenda

Look, if you don't have Sophie Santos' "very serious show" on your sapphic schedule, how is she supposed to enforce her new world order? You know, the one with all the best lesbian, bisexual, and queer comics ever? To sweeten the deal, this show'll also feature sketch comedy duo Eli Cash, aka Katherine Hutchins and Roy Lazorwitz, and L.A.-based pop-culture ensemble Friendo.

Gutter, Boneless

One is a team from L.A. who puts on a new show every month at their home Park Theatre with sketch topics ranging from adult male friendships to childbirth and beyond. The other, a Chicago group whose sketches "are grounded in absurdism and take things way beyond what little normality they had established in the beginning of their bits." Combined, they have the power of one absolutely outrageous sketch show that can't be missed.

Mo Collins

Ever seen Mad TV? Fear the Walking Dead? How about a little show called Parks and Recreation? Then you've enjoyed the incredible work of Mo Collins, who'll be reprising a few of her most iconic characters during an hour of stand-up comedy. Plus: George Lucas' forgotten sci-fi salute to Labor Day called "Star Work: The Star Wars Employment Day Special," with comedians John Sartori, Nick Ramirez, and a host of other stellar UCB New York alums.

Joan and Raft

Hot trans best friends Cait Raft and Joan Haley Ford have got a lotta achievements to their names, like writing for Comedy Central, Netflix, and Quibi, performing all around L.A., and moving a really heavy mattress from one apartment to another. Complementing them is another dynamic duo: Mark Vigeant and Sam Reece in Internet Explorers, a deep dive showing the wild side of the World Wide Web.

ColdTowne Theatre presents Austin Sketch Fest Thu.-Sat., Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Scottish Rite Theater, 207 W. 18th, atxsketchfest.com.