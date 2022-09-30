Arts

Five Perfect Scenes at Austin Sketch Fest

Because the best comedy always has a story to it

By James Scott, Fri., Sept. 30, 2022


Girl God

First things first: a skit? Is not a sketch, m'kay. Nowhere will you learn this better than Austin Sketch Fest, put on by alt-comedy bastion ColdTowne Theatre this weekend at the Scottish Rite Theater (207 W. 18th). For three full days, you'll be treated to a feast of scripted hilarity for the (nice) price of $69 for a full-fest badge (or grab the VIP, very nice, *Borat voice* my wife badge package for $420.69.) But what should you see on your tour of comic sketch talent? If only there was an alt-weekly who provided a numbered list of recommendations easily accessible in their free print issue ...

Girl God

They've been called the best transgender comedy duo of all time and now Grace Freud and Alice Clark bring their surreal, interactive sketch comedy to Austin, tinged with a queer perspective that is, in their words, "actually funny and not just looking for applause." Need another reason to see 'em? Both Eric Andre and Joe Pera are big fans. Also on tap is the gender- and genre-bending comedy of Strong Male Leads, aka Brett VerVoot and Franny Harold.

Fri., Sept. 30, 8:30pm

The Lesbian Agenda

Look, if you don't have Sophie Santos' "very serious show" on your sapphic schedule, how is she supposed to enforce her new world order? You know, the one with all the best lesbian, bisexual, and queer comics ever? To sweeten the deal, this show'll also feature sketch comedy duo Eli Cash, aka Katherine Hutchins and Roy Lazorwitz, and L.A.-based pop-culture ensemble Friendo.

Sat., Oct. 1, 7pm

Gutter, Boneless

One is a team from L.A. who puts on a new show every month at their home Park Theatre with sketch topics ranging from adult male friendships to childbirth and beyond. The other, a Chicago group whose sketches "are grounded in absurdism and take things way beyond what little normality they had established in the beginning of their bits." Combined, they have the power of one absolutely outrageous sketch show that can't be missed.

Thu., Sept. 29, 8:30pm

Mo Collins

Ever seen Mad TV? Fear the Walking Dead? How about a little show called Parks and Recreation? Then you've enjoyed the incredible work of Mo Collins, who'll be reprising a few of her most iconic characters during an hour of stand-up comedy. Plus: George Lucas' forgotten sci-fi salute to Labor Day called "Star Work: The Star Wars Employment Day Special," with comedians John Sartori, Nick Ramirez, and a host of other stellar UCB New York alums.

Sat., Oct. 1, 8:30pm

Joan and Raft

Hot trans best friends Cait Raft and Joan Haley Ford have got a lotta achievements to their names, like writing for Comedy Central, Netflix, and Quibi, performing all around L.A., and moving a really heavy mattress from one apartment to another. Complementing them is another dynamic duo: Mark Vigeant and Sam Reece in Internet Explorers, a deep dive showing the wild side of the World Wide Web.

Sat., Oct. 1, 10pm

ColdTowne Theatre presents Austin Sketch Fest Thu.-Sat., Sept. 29-Oct. 1, Scottish Rite Theater, 207 W. 18th, atxsketchfest.com.

More Five Things columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Five Things
Five Bizarro Films at Fantastic Fest @Home
Five Bizarro Films at Fantastic Fest @Home
The strangest and most fearless of the streaming selection at this year’s Fantastic Fest

Richard Whittaker, Sept. 30, 2022

Five Films to Catch First at Fantastic Fest
Five Films to Catch First at Fantastic Fest
The movies you’ll want to see before drafting your year-end best-of lists

Richard Whittaker, Sept. 23, 2022

More Austin Sketch Fest
People Talk Funny at Austin Sketch Fest
People Talk Funny at Austin Sketch Fest
The annual jubilee of jokes leads off with a spoof of a Trump-Biden debate and a speech on toxic femininity

Robert Faires, Aug. 21, 2020

Austin Sketch Fest
Austin Sketch Fest
Skewering reality for the fifth year in a row – now with Skinny Bitch Jesus Meeting and more

Wayne Alan Brenner, May 23, 2014

More Five Things
Five Adventures for Museum Day
Five Adventures for Museum Day
Porcupines, portraits, and plenty more to rekindle your love of learning

Richard Whittaker, Sept. 16, 2022

Five Hyperlocal Feats of Austin Artistry
Five Hyperlocal Feats of Austin Artistry
They’re created here, they’re staged here, they’re about here

Wayne Alan Brenner, Sept. 9, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Five Things, Austin Sketch Fest, Coldtowne Theatre, Girl God, The Lesbian Agenda, Gutter, Boneless, Grace Freud, Alice Clark, Mo Collins, Joan and Raft, Internet Explorers, Cait Raft, Joan Haley Ford, Mark Vigeant, Sam Reece, John Satori, Nick Ramirez, Sophie Santos, Eli Cash

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Round Rock Amphitheater
Hamlet, Prince of Denmark at The Curtain Theatre
The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity at Zach Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  