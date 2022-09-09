Arts

Review: The City Theatre's The Fantasticks

Reverential and sharp production of the classic musical celebrates its subtleties

Reviewed by Bob Abelman, Fri., Sept. 9, 2022


The City Theatre Co.'s The Fantasticks (Photo by Andy Berkovsky)

"The Fantasticks … attracts you, settles back a bit limply, wakes you up again and averages out a little less than satisfactory," concluded Walter Kerr in his New York Herald Tribune review after the show's 1960 off-Broadway premiere. "Perhaps," said Brooks Atkinson in The New York Times, "[it] is by nature the sort of thing that loses magic the longer it endures."

Sure, after watching grand and glamorous musicals like My Fair Lady, The Music Man, and Gypsy (all on Broadway at the time), Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt's minimalistic, melancholic, commedia dell'arte-style parable about two neighboring parents tricking their children into falling in love with one another must have seemed underwhelming to critics. And listening to just piano and harp rather than a typically loaded orchestra probably didn't help.

But audiences picked up on the show's subtle sophistication – the complexity within seemingly stock characters, powerful lyrics nestled within hummable songs, and rhymed verse worked into the prose. And so, The Fantasticks became the longest-running musical since the creation of the art form. Its original staging logged 17,162 performances and the 2006 revival added 4,390 more. The Fantasticks has also become a staple in regional, community, and high school production schedules where, too often, stagings fail to find that subtle sophistication and become rather precious affairs. Worse, too many attempt to make the show grander and more glamorous in order for it to be attractive to younger audiences who might otherwise find it difficult to "try to remember the kind of September/ When life was slow and oh, so mellow."

I speak from experience, having witnessed the mother of all missteps at L.A.'s Reprise Theatre Co. in 2009, where director Jason Alexander (yes, that Jason Alexander) lost the show's carefully honed whimsy under sitcom froth. This is not the case with the City Theatre Co.'s delightful staging under Matt Shead's reverent direction, which embraces the show's romanticism and allows the work to whisper to the audience, as intended, rather than shout at us.

Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky's scenic design is traditionally austere, with the theatre's intimate performance space equipped with just a small stage and curtain, two wood crates, a prop chest, Music Director Karl Logue on piano, and Vincent Pierce on harp. Set-pieces are moved about gracefully by Jane Schwartz who, in the role of the Mute, facilitates the storytelling in silence. As the show's choreographer, she also does a wonderful job having the cast move about gracefully during the show's many musical numbers.

As Luisa and Matt, the starry-eyed lovers, Jacob Bernelle and Mel Elkins are enchanting. They give gorgeous voice to our youthful and innocent desires through "Much More" and "Metaphor," and in Act II they do the same to our dream-squelching disappointments in "This Plum Is Too Ripe." With Elkins being the only soprano in the room, the many intricate harmonies worked into Schmidt's score would certainly benefit from her projecting to the rear of the house rather than the ear of her fellow actors.

Kirk Kelso and Bryan Headrick are charming as the fathers Hucklebee and Bellomy, respectively, and their song "Never Say No" is a highlight in an evening filled with them. But Headrick's tendency to do too much too often comes awfully close to turning his character into caricature and his portrayal to parody.

Greg Allen is a superb El Gallo, the villain hired by the fathers to abduct Luisa to set up Matt's relationship-cementing rescue. El Gallo frequently breaks the fourth wall to offer commentary, philosophy, and foreshadowing: Allen does this with immense sincerity and, when narration turns to song, with a lovely baritone. El Gallo, in turn, hires an ancient ham actor named Henry (played to perfection by veteran thespian Michael Harlan) and his death-scene specialist sidekick, Mortimer (played by a terrific Eli Mendenhall), to assist in the abduction.

Not too grand and not too precious, this production of The Fantasticks is just right.

The Fantasticks

 Trinity Street Playhouse, 901 Trinity, 512/470-1100
citytheatreaustin.org
Through Sept. 18
Running time: 1 hr., 45 mins.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More The Fantasticks
Arts Review
The Fantasticks
A sluggish pace hinders but doesn't spoil this classic Shakespeare-esque musical

Elizabeth Cobbe, Oct. 22, 2010

Try To Remember
Try To Remember
How two kids from UT changed the course of the American musical

Robert Faires, Oct. 15, 2010

More Arts Reviews
<i>Hope and Hard Truth: A Life in Texas Politics</i>
Hope and Hard Truth: A Life in Texas Politics
Life beyond the governor’s office with Ann Richards’ chief aide

Michael King, Sept. 2, 2022

Review: Zach Theatre’s The Inheritance, Part 1
Review: Zach Theatre's The Inheritance, Part 1
Epic in length and ambition, this portrait of gay life in the 21st century is stunning

Bob Abelman, Aug. 26, 2022

More by Bob Abelman
Review: Ground Floor Theatre’s <i>Anna in the Tropics</i>
Review: Ground Floor Theatre's Anna in the Tropics
Life imitates art in this tantalizing production of a Pulitzer-winning play

Aug. 19, 2022

Review: The Stage Austin’s <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i>
Review: The Stage Austin's Hedwig and the Angry Inch
An audacious but underwhelming walk on the wild side

Aug. 19, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The City Theatre, The Fantasticks, Tom Jones, Harvey Schmidt, Matt Shead, Andy Berkovsky, Jacob Bernelle, Mel Elkins, Kirk Kelso, Bryan Headrick, Greg Allen, Michael Harlan, Eli Mendenhall, Jane Schwartz, Karl Logue, Vincent Pierce

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Edit Annie
The Vortex
Macbeth
at Pioneer Farms
Murders & Moontowers
at Dougherty Arts Center
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  