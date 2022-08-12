Five Local Arts Events Using the Human Form as Inspiration

Meat puppets, flesh hotels, corpuses delectable: all these frangible and time-fraught bags of bone and blood that house and inform our protean sense of identity. How relentlessly we explore the ramifications, the commonalities and differences, the thick resonances of our moist mammalian vehicles and what we use them for! Like, for instance, in these five shows.

Lammas B-Movie Burlesque

The ever-turning Wheel of the Year inspires the occult-based burlesque performance art ensemble Malum Malus to offer this sexy af prelude, created by Blaise Ricin, to the rituals for Samhain this fall. Bodies, bodies, bodies, in a diabolical dance of erotic power.

Artworks Gallery: In the Flesh

The depiction of the human body in its purest form is challenging in most media, but that's what Austin artist Arye Shapiro has been driven to do for the past 20 years – most recently focusing on oil paintings of the human figure.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask's kickass genderqueer musical is a glamorous spectacle of life and longing, here starring Buddy Novak as Hedwig and Susannah Crowell as Yitzhak. Directed by Jeff Hinkle, with musical direction by Audrey Barrett.

Judith

In Katie Bender's "delightfully off-kilter" new play, Judith, dressed as a man, moves to London to stand trial in her absent brother's place, and – when the trial goes badly – begins to write plays to please the Queen and restore her brother's good name. This solo show about ambition, artistry, love, and Shakespeare features Taylor Flanagan as Judith and is directed by Madge Darlington. Through Sept. 3. Thu.-Sat., 8pm. Hyde Park Theatre, 511 W. 43rd, 512/479-7529. hydeparktheatre.org

Sage Studio: Body Work

An exploration of all things anatomical and automotive, with two-dimensional art reflecting on human bodies and three-dimensional sculptures created around the theme of auto bodies. The show features pieces from 12 artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities – artists from Austin, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and California.