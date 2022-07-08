Five Live Performances to Make You Laugh and Think

You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll remember what entertainment was like before these damned 'ronas came to town, as some of this city's most talented performers rock the stage right before your eyes and ears. Wear a mask anyway, citizen, but be ready for a rollicking good time.

The Glow Show

Always-irrepressible Joey Z hosts an evening of comedy and music and more, having the good sense to bring Mike MacRae, Chris Cubas, and those McCuewans to his stand-up stage, featuring AUNTIE as the musical guest, and making sure the whole shebang's complete with the Lizard Man's sideshow.

Sat., July 9, 9pm

Parish, 501 Brushy

$15

parishaustin.com

Zilker Summer Musical: Newsies

Based on the 1992 motion picture, Disney's Newsies features a score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein. Inspired by the real-life newsboys' strike of 1899, when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway "newsies" on a two-week action against Pulitzer, Hearst, and other powerful newspaper publishers, this adaptation is high-energy and debuts eight new songs in addition to the beloved tunes from the film.

July 8-Aug. 13. Thu.-Sun., 8:15pm

Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463

Donations accepted

zilker.org/summer-2022

Tales of a Blerd Ballerina

A dynamic new work of theatre unfolds with humor, dance, and music, weaving concepts from the African Diaspora and style of jazz aesthetics into stories of growing up as a Blerd (Black nerd) child of the Nineties. Written and performed by Valoneecia Tolbert, directed by Florinda Bryant, it's a bold and bright and silly and fierce show of creative power.

July 8-23. Thu.-Sat., 8pm; Sun., 6pm

The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd., 512/478-5282

$15-37

vortexrep.org

The Winter’s Tale

The Austin Chamber Music Center and Austin Shakespeare present a special blend of music with prose in their fifth annual collaboration, setting live chamber music to scenes from the bard's problem play.

Sun., July 10, 3pm

Bates Recital Hall, 2406 Robert Dedman, 512/454-0026

$25-55

austinchambermusic.org

The Sound of Made-Up Music

A completely improvised musical inspired by Rodgers & Hammerstein and other classic musical-making artists. You'll see characters like Maria and the Baron from The Sound of Music; or Billy and Julie from Carousel; or Laurey, Curly, and Jud from Oklahoma!; or who knows who else will come singing and a-dancing out of the woodwork? Watch as the Hideout's skilled improvisers (directed by Mallory Schlossberg) unleash the tropes and tones, the styles and star power of legends.

Through Aug. 27. Saturdays, 8pm

The Hideout Theatre, 617 Congress, 512/476-1313

$12-18

hideouttheatre.com