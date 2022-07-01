Fourth of July Face-Off: Willie Nelson vs. Symphonic Fireworks
A North vs. South showdown for music and fireworks
Fri., July 1, 2022
H-E-B Austin Symphony ConcertVic Mathias Shores, 900 W. Riverside, 8pm
Head Honcho: Maestro Peter Bay
Tradition Since: 1977
Genre: Patriotic/classical
Cost: $0-2,500
New This Year: All are welcome, but they now offer VIP access including a pre- and post-party, access to restrooms with A/C, covered areas with fans, and more perks.
Tickets & Info: austinsymphony.org
Willie Nelson's Fourth of July PicnicQ2 Stadium, 10414 McKalla Place, 11am
Head Honcho: Willie Nelson
Tradition Since: 1972
Genre: Country/indie
Cost: $50-575
New This Year: The star-studded lineup headlined by Nelson & Family is hosted for the first time at Austin FC's arena.
Tickets & Info: q2stadium.com