Fourth of July Face-Off: Willie Nelson vs. Symphonic Fireworks

A North vs. South showdown for music and fireworks

Fri., July 1, 2022


Peter Bay (Photo by John Gutierrez Photography)

H-E-B Austin Symphony Concert

Vic Mathias Shores, 900 W. Riverside, 8pm

Head Honcho: Maestro Peter Bay

Tradition Since: 1977

Genre: Patriotic/classical

Cost: $0-2,500

New This Year: All are welcome, but they now offer VIP access including a pre- and post-party, access to restrooms with A/C, covered areas with fans, and more perks.

Tickets & Info: austinsymphony.org



Willie Nelson (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic

Q2 Stadium, 10414 McKalla Place, 11am

Head Honcho: Willie Nelson

Tradition Since: 1972

Genre: Country/indie

Cost: $50-575

New This Year: The star-studded lineup headlined by Nelson & Family is hosted for the first time at Austin FC's arena.

Tickets & Info: q2stadium.com

