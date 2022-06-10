Arts

Book Review: Inside the Seventies Weed Business in Wild Times in Old Austin

Dazed, confused, and profitable

Reviewed by Jay Trachtenberg, Fri., June 10, 2022


As someone who savors his precious reading time and usually spends that time venturing into weightier fare, it would be dishonest of me to say I didn't genuinely enjoy this slim volume of stoner crime fluff. Using the alias Casper Nomad, the author serves up a cavalcade of era-appropriate escapades: an out-of-state acid-laced rock festival; wild drug-'n'-booze-fueled lake parties; encounters with the Mexican mafia and other shady dealers; close encounters with the law; and, perhaps inevitably, a bust. Straight from the get-go, it seemed apparent that much of what is presented here should be taken with a large grain of salt.

That's not to say this is outright fantasy, but rather that the passage of time may have skewed the intricacies of reality, while Nomad's flotation within a constant smoky haze just might have affected his original perceptions of how things went down. There certainly seems to be a penchant for exaggeration here but, indeed, that tends to make the dubious details all the more entertaining. In fact, paging through the chapters, I constantly flashed on Gilbert Shelton's Austin-created Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers underground comics and how Nomad's episodic vignettes are wistfully reminiscent of the spirit evoked by Franklin, Phineas, and Fat Freddy. While some of the episodes take place in Houston and briefly in Florida, this is, as the title suggests, an Austin-centric book. That said, it's rather disappointing that so little is offered up to the reader to give a real feeling of what it was like to live here back in the day. Sure, there's mention of Hemphill Park, the Congress Avenue Bridge, and stashing cocaine in a South Austin La Quinta. Yet what self-respecting pot dealer in the 1970s makes absolutely no mention of the Armadillo World Headquarters, a haven for pot smokers and Austin's premier counterculture institution of that entire decade?

The author's sometimes subtle and irreverent sense of humor and his displays of empathy and kindness toward wayward characters are refreshing. But the proliferation of misogynistic comments throughout is indicative of a less-enlightened, Seventies mentality and comes across as clueless in this age of #MeToo. The book's final story tells how our antihero's life is saved by advice from a psychic's dream. It's an apropos finale to this unabashed guilty pleasure of a read.

Wild Times in Old Austin: True Tales of the Dope Business in the 1970s by David Blackburn, 184 pp., $12.99 (paper), available at BookPeople

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Arts Reviews
<i>Before Stonewall</i> by Edward Cohen
Before Stonewall
The short stories in this collection from Austin's Awst Press simmer with queer rage, grief, and longing

Rosalind Faires, June 25, 2021

<i>The Plague Year: America in the Time of Covid</i> by Lawrence Wright
The Plague Year: America in the Time of Covid
In his account of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the New Yorker writer reports the killers are off the leash

Michael King, June 4, 2021

More by Jay Trachtenberg
Review: <i>Bill Frisell, Beautiful Dreamer: The Guitarist Who Changed the Sound of American Music</i> by Philip Watson
Review: Bill Frisell, Beautiful Dreamer: The Guitarist Who Changed the Sound of American Music by Philip Watson
A deep read into one of America’s most versatile guitarists

June 10, 2022

Jay Trachtenberg’s Top Books of 2021
Jay Trachtenberg’s Top Books of 2021
In a lost year, retrospectives and reprints with new context were comfort reads

Dec. 17, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Wild Times in Old Austin: True Tales of the Dope Business in the 1970s , David Blackburn

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Wine & Crime
Paramount Theatre
Auditions: The Fantasticks at Trinity Street Theatre
A War of the Worlds
at Ground Floor Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  