Five Things to Keep Your Arts Account in the Black

From a fresh take on War of the Worlds to pushing back against censorship

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., May 27, 2022


Unless you're one of those poltroons quaking in your panic room due to fear of critical race theory or even the suggestion that much of modern culture was originated by people of color, reckon you'll be gladdened by these five recommendations that feature creations by and/or about African American artists.

Ground Floor Theatre: Dot

Colman Domingo's twisted comedy grapples unflinchingly with aging parents, midlife crises, and the heart of a West Philly neighborhood, all brought to vibrant staged life in this new production from Ground Floor Theatre. Directed by Lisa B. Thompson, starring Melody Fullylove as Dotty, with Michelle Alexander, Patti Neff-Tiven, Jeremy Rashad Brown, Grayson Hunt, and Oktavea LaToi. Through May 28. Thu.-Sat., 8pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122, 512/840-1804. $20. groundfloortheatre.org. Read our review at austinchronicle.com/arts.

KMFA: Lara Downes Performs Quinn Mason

KMFA Classical 89.5FM announces the first of three commissioned works by Dallas-based composer Quinn Mason, the inaugural commissioned composer of the Draylen Mason composer-in-residence program. This new piece for solo piano will be premiered by pianist Lara Downes. Fri., May 27, 7pm. Draylen Mason Studio, 41 Navasota, 512/527-4739. $25. kmfa.org


Pen America Austin: Who Is Afraid of Black Books?

Moderated by Jennifer M. Wilks and featuring two contributors to the 1619 Project (acclaimed author ZZ Packer and award- winning poet Danez Smith), this conversation will reflect on the recent book bans and the power of literature to spur important cultural conversations. Thu., June 2, 7pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free, but RSVP. austinlibrary.org

ICOSA Gallery: I Believe in Things I Cannot See

An exhibition that features collaborative work from Tammie Rubin and Darcie Book? Our recommendation is high for this show in which the artists investigate how to turn their collective space into an object – where awareness of body and movement become essential – with large, sculptural forms of paper creating a spatial dichotomy, providing the opportunity to travel between two distinct realms. Through June 25. Opening reception: Fri., May 27, 7-10pm. 916 Springdale #102, 512/920-2062. Free. icosacollective.com

Penfold Theatre: War of the Worlds

In Jarret King's reimagining of a multimedia classic, Orson Welles and his radio troupe, the Mercury Theatre, are a group of Black artists fighting to hold their place at the CBS radio studio. "In the hope of securing a critical corporate sponsorship, Welles orchestrates a last-ditch ratings stunt that causes national panic and secures their undeniable – if infamous – place in media history." Directed by Marcus McQuirter and featuring actors Marc Pouhé, John Christopher, Kenah Benefield, Yunina Barbour-Payne, Dane Parker, Judd Farris, Zac Carr, and Sarah Byington. June 2-18. Thu.-Sat., 7:30pm; Sun., 5pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122, 512/850-4849. $16 and up. penfoldtheatre.org

