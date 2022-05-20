Arts

Five Ways to Dress Up Your Bare, Bare Walls

A big weekend of gallery shows gives you plenty of decorating opportunities

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., May 20, 2022


Goodluckhavefun's Small Spring Thing

People may well go deliciously naked (just ask the skyclad folks frolicking at Hippie Hollow, right?), but a monotonous expanse of unadorned wall has been proven to increase risk of boredom, angst, and existential scurvy. Better to improve your abode's horizontals and verticals with original works of visual creativity, as are so often available for your shopping pleasure all over town – especially, right now, via these five recommendations.

The Arboretum: ArtsFest

This weekend the Arboretum is supercharging its already prodigious shopportunities with a splurge of visual art and related activities. (Yes, the powerhouse Ao5 Gallery recently relocated to this retail wonderland; don't think it's mere coincidence.) Juliet Italian Kitchen's got live painting going on, there's a caricaturist at Sugarboo & Co., an ArtUs Co market of well-wrought cynosures, pet portraits happening at Ao5, live music on the lawn, typewriter poetry among the elegant eateries, so many things for kids to do, and more. May 21-22: Sat., 10am-2pm; Sun., 11am-3pm. 10000 Research, 512/334-0338. Free. thearboretum.com/events-news

Blue Genie Art Bazaar: May Market

The creators of the award-winning Blue Genie Art Bazaar bring back their spring arts shopping event, featuring the work of more than 100 regional artisans and craftspeople under one big roof. Listen, you want locally made, unique gifts for your most discerning, art-loving friends and family? You wanna treat yourself, even, citizen? Here's where. Through May 30. Fri.-Sun., 10am-8pm. 6100 Airport, 512/222-7303. bluegenieartbazaar.com

Goodluckhavefun: Small Spring Thing

This show's up for just two days in the Goodluckhavefun alternative art space and features dozens of artworks, each under a dozen inches, as created and curated by the painterly likes of Tim McCool, Kira Prentice, and their talented friends from all over town. Each picture is priced at $100 (and, depending on the piece, it could be the best bargain you'll ever find). Bonus: music, refreshments, smart people. May 20-21: Fri., 7-10pm; Sat., noon-6pm. 1207-B Enfield, 412/478-7866. glhfgallery.com


In-Between at Cloud Tree Gallery

Cloud Tree Gallery: In-Between

In which curator Laura Lynn Johnson brings together eight artists – Rory Foster, Shawn Camp, Abi Daniel, Jason Brooks, Ann Flemings, Jana Swec, Court Lurie, and Blair Gallacher – who are "abstracting natural elements into peaceful spaces, both familiar and unfamiliar, real and fantastical, bold and colorful, known and unknown." Through May 22: Thu.-Fri., noon-6pm; Sat.-Sun., noon-5pm. 3411 E. Fifth, 512/797-8852. cloudtreestudiosandgallery.com

The Cathedral: May Open House

The atxGALS crew at the Cathedral enjoy highlighting Austin's top woman talent at these monthly open house events, and this month you'll enjoy an evening of dancing to live music by Honey Son, sipping on complimentary cocktails, and shopping a diversity of art forms: abstract, figurative, landscape, mixed media, collage, watercolor, and more from talented locals, including the night's featured artist, Steph Ivelisse. Fri., May 27, 7-10pm. 2403 E. 16th, 512/220-4108. $15-25. thecathedralatx.com

More Five Things columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Five Things
Five Ways to Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Five Ways to Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
AAPI events abound and range from CelebrASIA to Bollywood fitness

Richard Whittaker, May 6, 2022

Five Ways to Celebrate Science Fiction's Biggest Holiday
Five Ways to Celebrate Science Fiction's Biggest Holiday
Celebrate different ways of looking at the cosmos for May the Fourth

Wayne Alan Brenner, April 29, 2022

More Five Things
Five Things to Head Off the Hex on Friday the 13th
Five Things to Head Off the Hex on Friday the 13th
Shake off the curse of this mini-Halloween

Richard Whittaker, May 13, 2022

Five Things to Experience at Fusebox Festival
Five Things to Experience at Fusebox Festival
Defeat your FOMO with these top picks from the free and fantastic arts festival

Wayne Alan Brenner, April 15, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Five Things, Blue Genie Art Bazaar, Ao5, The Arboretum, The Cathedral, ArtsFest, Cloud Tree Gallery, Goodluckhavefun, Tim McCool, Kira Prentice, Laura Lynn Johnson, Rory Foster, Shawn Camp, Abi Daniel, Jason Brooks, Ann Flemings, Jana Swec, Court Lurie, Blair Gallacher, atxGALS

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Eric Schwartz
Spider House Ballroom
Dot
at Ground Floor Theatre
A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  