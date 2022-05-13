Arts

Review: Austin Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream

Less-than-magical production salvaged by a night of unexpected spontaneity

Reviewed by Bob Abelman, Fri., May 13, 2022


Henry DelBello as Puck in Austin Shakespeare's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream (Photo by Gary R. Hook)

Shakespeare wrote many of his greatest and most tragic plays in quarantine in late 16th- and early 17th-century London, as the city was struck by recurring outbreaks of the bubonic plague. True story. Although no one dies of the disease in any of his plays, it's not hard to pick up on the impact of prolonged confinement and discomfort, forced separation from loved ones, and the discombobulation of a world turned upside down in dark works like King Lear, Macbeth, and Timon of Athens.

And then there's A Midsummer Night's Dream, the Bard's most fanciful and popular comedy, written during a pause in the pandemic. That certainly explains the abundance of fantasy, the joyous reverie reflected in gorgeous prose and lyrical poetry, and the full-body celebration of life and love in its pages. The play is a dreamy charade that allows for mortals to mingle with pixies and for all sorts of absurdities to seem commonplace. Among its assorted subplots, this delightful diversion revolves around Hermia, Lysander, Helena, and Demetrius, who are in love with the wrong partners, venture into the woods, and fall prey to mischievous fairies and their manipulations of the human heart. As Puck, the most impish of fairies, observes early in the play: "What fools these mortals be."

We sure as hell are. And some of us have opted to enjoy the lull in our own pandemic the way Shakespeare did his: under the stars, in the company of others, and wanting to get lost in the aforementioned reverie served up in this play. Unfortunately, Austin Shakespeare's free, outdoor production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, in collaboration with the city of Austin's Parks and Recreation Department, is not up to the task.

The foreboding and cavernous Sheffield Zilker amphitheatre seems to overpower and suck much of the pleasure and playfulness out of Ann Ciccolella's stage direction and Patrick W. Anthony's scenic and lighting design. And rather than creatively extend the world of the play into the audience, both the director and designer seem resigned to allow the physical and psychological distance created by two tiers of concrete walkway that separate the stage from the hillside where patrons perch.

Also sucking on the night of my attendance was sound designer Lowell Bartholomee's ability to keep the actors' head microphones from popping in and out of functionality. Shakespeare-speak is hard enough to follow under the best of conditions, but when every few words are inaudible, watching the show becomes an exercise in futility.

In addition to the limitations of the performance space and technology, or perhaps because of them, the performers seemed hamstrung and delivered this play at the audience rather than sharing it with us. Words were properly memorized but not adequately mined for meaning, and there was little pleasure in their presentation. Except for the wonderful Kate Glasheen as Titania, Queen of the Fairies, the other fairies (Gabriel Diehl, Amani Alexander, Emily Green, and Danielle Kaigler) never managed to find much grace in their depictions or ride the phonetic rhythms in their dialogue. The mischievous Puck, played by Henry DelBello, came across as maniacal as a result.

None of the "rude mechanicals" – the inept laborers from Athens who want to put on a play for the city's royalty – approached the brilliant wordplay they'd been handed with any sense of humanity or playfulness. Actors Gwendolyn Kelso, Bennie Braswell, Coltrane Conklin, Trace Turner, River Ramos, and Meg Hobgood frantically reached for the punchlines rather than embracing all the clever comedy along the way.

Unburdened by memorization and too focused on her script to be overwhelmed by a cavernous stage or popping mics was Lilly Percifield. She is listed in the playbill as Backdrop Charge Artist but stepped in at the last minute to play Hermia, one of the four lovers, when actor Eliza Renner got ill. For Percifield, the evening was one of WTF and spontaneous discovery, and so her performance was refreshing and energized. In fact, the performances of Dane Parker as Lysander, Helyn Rain Messenger as Helena, and Max Green as Demetrius seemed freer and more engaging in her presence, perhaps because they had no idea just where she would be or which of her words would get spoken.

Spontaneity. Discovery. Engagement. Such is the stuff of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Zilker Hillside Theatre, 2206 William Barton, austinshakespeare.org
Through May 29
Running time: 2 hrs.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin Shakespeare
Review: Austin Shakespeare’s <i>Bollywood Twelfth Night</i>
Austin Shakespeare’s Bollywood Twelfth Night
The Bard gets a Mumbai makeover

Bob Abelman, Nov. 12, 2021

Austin Shakespeare's <i>As You Like It</i>
Austin Shakespeare's As You Like It
An Austin-infused Arden is more poetic license than artistic alchemy

Bob Abelman, Nov. 29, 2019

More Arts Reviews
Review: Zach Theatre's <i>Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch</i>
Review: Zach Theatre's Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch
Surprisingly minimalist adaptation of beloved kids book still enchants

Bob Abelman, May 6, 2022

Review: Austin Playhouse’s <i>The Catastrophist</i>
Review: Austin Playhouse’s The Catastrophist
Aptly timed return to the stage for a meditation on science and risk

Ellen Daly, April 1, 2022

More by Bob Abelman
Review: Broadway in Austin’s <i>Summer: The Donna Summer Musical</i>
Review: Broadway in Austin’s Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Now is the Summer of our discontent after this flat jukebox

May 7, 2022

ScriptWorks’ Out of Ink 2022: Unusual Embrace
ScriptWorks’ Out of Ink 2022: Unusual Embrace
Short-form showcase spotlights local artists in 10 minutes or less

April 29, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Shakespeare, A Midsummer Night's Dream

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Systema, Axioma, Dilemma
The Vortex
A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater
Snail Haven Comedy Mic
at Snail Haven
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  