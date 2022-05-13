Five Things to Head Off the Hex on Friday the 13th

Is it because of 13 guests at the Last Supper? Or Loki the trickster as the uninvited 13th god at the table in Norse mythology? The origin of 13 as an unlucky number is unclear, and how Friday the 13th ended up being the day of dire threat is even more unclear. But with only one such ill-augured confluence of day and date this year, maybe this 5/13 should be a chance to celebrate the darkness lurking in this hot summer.

Hang Out With Jason Voorhees

Can't say Friday the 13th without thinking of everyone's favorite hockey-mask-wearing slasher. If you wanna see that machete coming straight atcha, the Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In will be screening Part III in proper 3D (red/blue glasses and all), while the Alamo is unleashing the sequel, which was supposed to put the nail in the franchise's coffin.

Friday the 13th, Part III

May 13-14

3D: Fri., 8:15, 10:45pm; Sat., 8:20pm

2D: Fri., 10:55pm; Sat., 10:45pm

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In, 2015 E.M. Franklin

bluestarlitedrivein.com

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Fri., May 13

Village: 9:30pm

Slaughter: 9:50pm

Alamo Village, 2700 W. Anderson #701

Alamo Slaughter Lane, 5701 W. Slaughter

drafthouse.com

Hang Out With Fake Jason Voorhees

"Mom, can we get Jason Voorhees?" "We have Jason Voorhees at home." Or maybe you made your own, as shown when the American Genre Film Archive and Bleeding Skull! present The F13th Fan Film Mixtape. After all, when all you need to make your own short horror film is a rubber knife, a hockey mask, and lots of Karo syrup, who wouldn't want to unleash their own blast of VHS madness?

Fri., May 13, 9pm

Violet Crown Cinema, 434 W. Second

austin.violetcrown.com

Get an Early Hit of Halloween

What is this day but an early taste of the real thinning of the veil between our realm and the worlds beyond? So get your Samhain on as the House of Torment, Austin's oldest and most award-winning Halloween attraction, brings a bit of autumnal terror with its halfway-to-Halloween celebration. Now if only they could arrange some of that October weather …

Fri.-Sat., May 13-14, 7:30-11pm

House of Torment, 2632 Ridgepoint

houseoftorment.com/halfway

Adopt a Black Cat

Black cat bias is real. According to multiple studies, black cats are more likely to be surrendered to shelters, spend longer there, and finally be euthanized than any other shade of feline. So why not give a home to the unofficial furry mascot of the day? Just remember, adopting any pet is a serious, lifelong commitment, so make sure you're ready to give them the love they want to give you.

Mon.-Sat., 11am-7pm

Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop

austintexas.gov/austin-animal-center

Get a Tattoo

What better way to fend off the evils of the day than by getting the evil eye inked into your skin? Or any of the 600 other Friday the 13th designs designed by the All Saints Crew for their cash-only flash sale.

Fri., May 13, noon-12mid

All Saints Tattoo Downtown, 514 E. Sixth

All Saints Tattoo North, 8303 Burnet #2

allsaintstattoo.com