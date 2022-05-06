Arts

Five Ways to Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

AAPI events abound and range from CelebrASIA to Bollywood fitness

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., May 6, 2022


There's no faster growing population in Austin than its Asian community, a term that includes so many cultures, traditions, and nationalities. That 8% (and growing) of residents who can trace their family roots back to Asia, or who have moved here as part of the current expansion, represents a thriving component of our cultural life, and May, officially Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, is the perfect time to explore and appreciate more aspects of Austin's diversity.

Join the CelebrASIAn

The Asian American Resource Center has become a hub for the city's growing and diverse AAPI communities, and they'll all come together for this afternoon of celebration and sharing. With delectables from Guam and Cambodia, and performances including singers of the Austin Japanese Minyo Group and the colorful motion of the Don Bosco Lion Dance, this is exactly the kind of event for which the AARC was built.
Sat., May 14, 11am-3pm
Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron
austintexas.gov/aarc

Stream Austin’s Asian American History

Austin's Asian community is almost as old as the city itself, with newspaper stories about Chinese migrants as early as 1874. In 2018, the AARC and the Smithsonian Learning Lab worked together to create an online timeline of the rich and diverse impacts and influences that Asian American Austinites have had on their home city's story. Browse through stories and photographs, or use this invaluable resource as an educational tool to reconsider what you think you know about ATX.
Waves of Hope: learninglab.si.edu/news/austins-asian-american-pacific-islander-roots

Get in Shape the Bollywood Way

In Hindu stories Mayura, the sacred peacock, dances in the monsoon. That flash of color and motion inspired Shruti Anand, who took her training in the classical Bharatanatyam school of dancing, added Bollywood flair and yoga's emphasis on limber health, and for the last decade has got bodies moving though Monsoon Dance. Want to move beyond the lessons? Maybe even think about trying out for the Mayur dance team.
Monsoon Dance, 8650 Spicewood Springs #118
512/765 6676
monsoondance.com

Take a Lesson in Tea

Gong fu cha: The term translates roughly as "making tea with skill," and the West China Tea Co. does exactly that in its dedication to the rituals around infusion. It's not the leaves themselves – important as they are – as much as the whole refined process. Sample the experience through one of their special events like the monthly CommuniTEA, or reserve a hosted tea sit for an introduction to the Chinese ceremony.
Daily, noon-8pm
West China Tea Co., 4706 N. I-35
512/887-8324
westchinatea.com

Laugh Your Way Around Asia

The "Best of Austin"-winning comedy troupe Y'All, We Asian wraps up AAPI Heritage Month with a bang and a laugh, with a pupu platter of local and Texan mirthmakers, including the low-key scathing KC Shornima fresh off her killer set at Moontower Just for Laugh's New Faces of Comedy showcase.
Y'All, We Asian presents a Big Ol' Comedy Showcase
Fri., May 27, 8pm
AARC, 8401 Cameron
Y'All We Asian

More Five Things columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Five Things
Five Ways to Celebrate Science Fiction's Biggest Holiday
Five Ways to Celebrate Science Fiction's Biggest Holiday
Celebrate different ways of looking at the cosmos for May the Fourth

Wayne Alan Brenner, April 29, 2022

Five Things to Experience at Fusebox Festival
Five Things to Experience at Fusebox Festival
The return of the avant garde and experimental drama and artextravaganza

Wayne Alan Brenner, April 8, 2022

More Five Things
Five Things to Experience at Fusebox Festival
Five Things to Experience at Fusebox Festival
Defeat your FOMO with these top picks from the free and fantastic arts festival

Wayne Alan Brenner, April 15, 2022

Five Things in Austin Galleries You'll Want to Appreciate
Five Things in Austin Galleries You'll Want to Appreciate
From unique photography to craftily duplicate furniture, the most gorgeous items on display

Wayne Alan Brenner, April 1, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Five Things, Asian American Resource Center, Y'All, We Asian, West China Tea Company, Monsoon Dance, Waves of Hope, Smithsonian Learning Lab

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater
Malum Malus
at The Vortex
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at Bass Concert Hall
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  