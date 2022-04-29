Arts

Five Ways to Celebrate Science Fiction's Biggest Holiday

Celebrate different ways of looking at the cosmos for May the Fourth

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., April 29, 2022


Because May the Fourth is coming up, after all, and there's even more that resonates bright and skiffy beyond what that Light & Magic Lucas dreamed up back in the last century. So here are five things we recommend for your extracurricular if not extraterrestrial joy this week. Present day … present time! HAHAHAHA!

Latino Comedy Project: ¡Estar Guars!

The Emmy-nominated Latino Comedy Project returns with this thoroughly Mexified sendup of some pinche Jedi shit that happened pretty recently in a barrio just across the tracks. Or, rather, the LCP presents a "loving homage of live comedy, original videos, and visual spectacle, re-creating the film series' neomythic rebellion as a modern-day Resistencia, complete with Galactic Walls, space chanclas, migrant moisture farmers, fearless princesas, mystical abuelas, and the targeting of Sanctuary Planetas by an evil empire determined to MAGGA (Make A Galaxy Great Again)." Note: Performed mostly in English with some Spanglish, and it'll make you laugh your asteroids off.
Through May 8. Wed.-Sat., 8pm; Sun., 5pm
MACC, 600 River St.
512/974-3772
$25-28
fb.com/esbmacc

Zach Theatre: The Rocky Horror Show

Speaking of subverted sci-fi tropes, here's a true classic of the genre. Give yourself over to absolute pleasure and witness Zach's spin on Richard O'Brien's genderqueering cult masterpiece, mounted in a stellar production that's enhanced with party packs and audience participation, as directed by Dave Steakley or one of his dozen clones.
Through May 1. Tue.-Fri., 7:30pm; Sat.-Sun., 2:30 & 7:30pm
202 S. Lamar
512/476-0541
$25 and up
zachtheatre.org


New Horizons: Stuffed Animal Science Fair

OMG, kawaii! Ten rescued stuffed animals exhibit their science projects on a variety of topics, including a study in the comparative swimming abilities of different stuffed species, a stuffed corndog's exploration of British phone booth interiors relative to their exteriors (and relative to police call boxes), an examination of a potential third Fruit of the Loom grape variety, and much more. Bonus: Vote on your favorite project, and apply to adopt a stuffed animal scientist.
Through May 22
2825 Hancock #111
Donations accepted
thesarf.org

Landmarks: C-010106

This soon-to-be-revealed part of UT's ongoing Landmarks program is a pair of forms that cut through the Peyton Yates Family Bridge at the Cockrell School of Engineering to create unexpected social exchanges. Composed of four sheets of glass (two reflective diagonal and two clear vertical) Sarah Oppenheimer's C-010106 creates a sort of periscope effect that offers views above and below the bridge. Sounds pretty gorram sci-fi to us: like something you'd find on the Minbari homeworld.
Sculpture unveiling: Sat., April 30, 10am
2501 Speedway
Free
landmarksut.org

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Do we have to mention this again, here, for you to go and see it? Do you need yet another gobsmacked, mind-blown citizen of Earth shouting hallelujah for Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's brilliant, Michelle Yeoh-led exploration of the personal possibilities of a multiverse before you grab tickets for the cinematic ride of your (perhaps infinitely reiterated) lifetime?
See our Film listings for showtimes.

More Five Things columns

