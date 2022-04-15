Arts

Texan Catherine Cohen Brings New York Opulence to Moontower Comedy

Moontower star talks musicals, oversharing, and what she’s reading now

By Rachel Rascoe, Fri., April 15, 2022


Catherine Cohen in her new Netflix special, The Twist...? She's Gorgeous (Photo by Aaron Ricketts / Netflix © 2022)

At her parents' house in Houston, comedian Catherine Cohen plans to lie on the couch, eat Pappasito's, maybe swim in the pool ahead of her multiple appearances in Austin at Moontower Just for Laughs.

A whirlwind 2022 preceded Moontower for the NYC-based Texas native. She debuted a cabaret-inspired Netflix comedy special, The Twist...? She's Gorgeous, covering contemporary malaise with self-deprecating opulence. Offscreen, she co-hosts Seek Treatment, a conversation about "boys, sex, dating, and love" with writer/comedian Pat Regan. Both appear at the Creek and the Cave for a live taping of the podcast, and Cohen also hosts a three-night stand of her show Cat Cohen and Friends at Parker Jazz Club.

Austin Chronicle: You talk a lot about New York, but do you think growing up in Texas impacted your comedy?

Catherine Cohen: I always wanted to get the hell out, and that drive led to me performing. In general, just feeling out of place in the world when you're growing up leads you to want to make jokes about it. I always felt very connected to New York.

“It’s going to be such a good group to hang out. Maybe we’ll go two-stepping.” – Catherine Cohen

AC: In Houston, were you ever exposed to comedy or cabaret?

CC: No, I grew up doing musical theatre at [Episcopal High School] and some community theatre, from first grade on. I took guitar lessons and sang in choir, but mostly theatre. I kept doing that through college, and was exposed to the comedy scene when I moved to New York. It was a journey. When I started doing stand-up, I missed the glamour and bravado of musical theatre, so I just combined it in a way that felt honest to me.

AC: Gaining a larger audience, how do you decide how much to share?

CC: It's always felt pretty natural to be as open as possible. Every now and then there's something I don't want to share, but I sort of shelve it for later in hopes that I'll be able to rework it in a way that feels exciting or truthful. For the most part, if it's something I'm going through, I can always talk vulnerably about it with Pat. Back when we were single and dating, we brought other people into [the conversation] in a way I wouldn't want to do now. I'm happy to make fun of myself, but I never want to make anyone else feel weird.

AC: What's Cat Cohen and Friends like?

CC: New material, nothing in the special, and some fun guests. I feel kind of brain-dead from the pandemic, so it's just about trying to get by and find joy in a world that's crumbling around you.

AC: On Seek Treatment, it's comforting to hear you and Pat's creative struggles. How do you deal with burnout?

CC: It's important to take time off and come back with fresh eyes. Just take a nap, instead of forcing yourself to feel guilty about what you haven't done. Then it becomes fun again. We all run ourselves ragged feeling like we have to have the next good idea. Creativity will come when it's meant to come.

AC: What's helping you right now?

CC: I'm listening to [Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson], about connecting with the other side – books about stuff that's a lot bigger than myself are helpful. I love true crime to get my mind off my little petty, insignificant problems. It literally brings me peace, I don't know what's wrong with me. I'm watching The Girl From Plainville.

AC: Who are you excited to see?

CC: Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Mary Beth Barone, Joel Kim Booster – all of my faves, and Pat, of course. It's going to be such a good group to hang out. Maybe we'll go two-stepping.

Seek Treatment

Fri., April 22, 6pm, The Creek and the Cave

Cat Cohen and Friends

Wed.-Thu., April 20-21, 9pm, Parker Jazz Club
Sat., April 23, 7pm, Parker Jazz Club

