Five Things to Experience at Fusebox Festival

So much going on in this town that's related to the Fusebox Festival (April 13-17)! Music, dance, visual art, vibrant spectacle, community engagement, and – which free events will you attend or try to get reservations for? This weekend's like a sort of Texas Death Match between FOMO and the tyranny of choice. We're recommending these five things that are sure to rock your arts-loving world and even deepen your knowledge of the frenzied urban hub in which we live. More info at fuseboxfestival.com.

100 Keyboards

Here's a music performance featuring more than 100 keyboards manipulated by experimental Japanese sound artist ASUNA. This live concert emerges from one toy keyboard at a time, each note slowly building a complex, immersive sound bath with frequencies and reverberations that flood your senses. "Come in and wander about the space as ASUNA floats between his 100 instruments, the maestro of this mesmerizing experience."

Thu., April 14, 2pm

Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth

The Bearing of Witness and the Giving of Testimony

Future Solitude Creative Director Kenyon Adams has curated a trio of "soaring, dexterous renderings of human relations," originated and performed by New York's Kayla Farrish and Vinson Fraley. This showcase pairs Farrish's rigorous explorations of love, rage, and selfhood with Fraley's ritual homage to brotherhood and belonging, bringing an evening of revelatory dance and sound that features two of the Empire State's most exciting performance-based artists.

Thu.-Fri., April 14-15, 7pm

Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside

Art Cruise

Last issue, we told you about Michael Anthony García's curation of eight essential Austin art spaces, excerpted at Fusebox's festival hub. Here's a chance to join your fellow citizens in accessing the spaces themselves, journeying from gallery to gallery, enjoying signature cocktails at each stop as you peruse the work and learn more about the venues and their programs. This is a transport-your-own-self situation – via bike, car, jetpack, rideshare, or whatever – and it starts at Big Medium in the lovely Canopy center. Note: A set of limited-edition collector's cards will be available at each stop.

Sat., April 16, beginning at 2pm

Big Medium, 916 Springdale Bldg 2. #101

Volumes

Co-Lab Projects presents the latest wonderment from New York's Ezra Masch: an audiovisual instrument that uses a drum set to activate a site-specific grid of lights – a stunning, near-synesthetic evocation of percussion that immerses you in a roomful of staggered rhythms of light and sound as drummers explore the relationship between temporal space and physical space. And who are those drummers, precisely? For this Fusebox-partnered evening, they're Sean Ripple and Milo Tamez.

Sat., April 16, 8pm (Ripple), 9pm (Tamez)

Co-Lab Projects, 5419 Glissman

“You are clearly in perversion”

This is the first collaboration between L.A.-based artist Dorian Wood and Austin-based Thor Harris, resulting in a ritualistic spectacle that unites Wood's powerful vocalizations and Harris' dynamic percussion in what we reckon will be another unforgettable performance at the epicenter of many memorable events: the Museum of Human Achievement.

April 16-17. Sat., 8pm; Sun., 2pm

MOHA, Springdale & Lyons