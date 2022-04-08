Five Unmissable Podcasts at Moontower

Whether you're driving, washing dishes, showering, folding laundry, or taking a stroll around Lady Bird Lake, podcasts are a great companion. An added bonus? When you can chuckle along with the host. Here are five comedy pods you'll want to blast on full volume at Moontower Just for Laughs Austin (April 13-24).

Bananas

Sometimes, reality proves crazier than anything we could possibly imagine. In this show, Kurt Braunohler and Scotty Landes discuss worldwide headlines too weird to make up. From suspicions that the U.S. conceals pounds of cheese by the billions, to North Korea's insisting Kim Jong II invented burritos, to universities that ban nude animals on campus, this delightfully ridiculous pod takes "go bananas" to the next level. It's certainly appealing. exactlyrightmedia.com/bananas

The Dork Forest

Good news: Your niche has a niche. Jackie Kashian cares about all your zany interests, which she lovingly coined "dorekdoms." Past episode guests got down to the nitty gritty of fly fishing, Chuck E. Cheese, Gone With the Wind, and even palindromes. Suffice to say, The Dork Forest is a safe space for nerds. And hey, if your friends, spouse, neighbors, and mother are bored of your constant blabbing, try pitching to Kashian. Available on all major services.

Find Your Beach

Rosebud Baker and Andy Haynes started dating pre-COVID. On day one of quarantine, they recorded their first episode from an L.A. bunker. The next thing they knew, they were engaged. Find Your Beach is evidence that the honeymoon phase really can last longer than the ritzy vacation. Hilarious banter, quips, and answers to "bad advice" questions from listeners elevate the show and make the comedy couple stand out. If nothing else, tune in to remind yourself that romance isn't dead. allthingscomedy.com/podcast/find-your-beach

My Momma Told Me

Nominated to Vulture's list of 10 Best Comedy Albums of 2018, Langston Kerman took to podcasting in 2020. My Momma Told Me explores a unique corner of the Black experience: conspiracy theories. Connect your AirPods (or plug in your headphones, dinosaur) and join Kerman and his entertaining guests as they delve into the twisted, witty world of what-ifs. Prepare to be shocked, stupefied, amused, amazed, and left with more questions than answers. Available on all major services.

Senior Superlatives

So, you peaked in high school. Tough. Now, though, you have every reason to hit play on Greta Titelman's trip down memory lane, a scenic route of linoleum floors, locker rooms, yearbook photos, pom-poms, and missed assignments. That's right: Titelman and her guests talk anything and everything high school. Grab the friend who got you through biology, and get ready to rip the Band-Aid off those long-suppressed mortifying teenage moments. Preemptive cringing encouraged. headgum.com/senior-superlatives-with-greta-titelman