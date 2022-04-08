Comedy Wham's Top Five Moontower Just for Laughs Big Names

Austin's Moontower Comedy Festival celebrates 10 years and a new partnership with Canada's Just for Laughs. The festival brings big headliner names, the best of the Austin local comedy, and everything in between. Performances will be held at more than 10 venues, including the new Cap City Comedy Club at the Domain NORTHSIDE. Bookmark austintheatre.org/moontower-comedy for the latest schedule. Headliner shows require a ticket purchase unless you get one of the star badges, which start at $349.

David Spade and Dana Carvey – Fly on the Wall Live

Spade and Carvey are legends in Saturday Night Live lore. I've been watching SNL since the Seventies, my favorite movie is Tommy Boy ("Housekeeping," anyone?), and Wayne's World is a classic. We all know or should know who Spade and Carvey are. The pair hosts the podcast Fly on the Wall, which provides their inside look at SNL along with those of past cast members and hosts. The live podcast will make all the SNL junkies turn into flies on the wall!! Party Time! Excellent!!

Long Center

Tue., April 19, 8pm

Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher

Two incredible comedic forces came together when this pair met and married. Leggero is known for her acting and screenwriting (I loved her in Another Period, which she co-wrote and acted in) while Kasher is a stand-up and podcasting powerhouse. Their 2018 show The Honeymoon Stand Up Special was recorded here at the North Door and captures their individual and combined hilarious energy. You can also catch it on their Endless Honeymoon podcast.

Stateside

Thu., April 14, 9:30pm; Fri., April 15, 7pm; and Endless Honeymoon Live Sat., April 16, 5pm

Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee – Bad Friends Live

Bad Friends is a podcast featuring Lee of Mad TV and Tigerbelly podcast fame. Lee's a bit of an emotional wild card who is perfectly complemented by calm and sardonic Santino. As a featured regular on the hit series Dave and host of the Whiskey Ginger podcast, Santino has also become a comedy juggernaut. This duo loves ball-busting, and if that's your style of humor, this is the live podcast event to catch!

Paramount Theatere

Fri., April 15, 9:30pm

Michelle Buteau

Buteau's special Welcome to Buteaupia is a 2021 Critics' Choice Award winner, and deservedly so. She shares her life stories in such a fun way that it feels like an amusement park ride. Her credits include comic, author, actress, mom (of twins!), and she does it all with a twinkle in her eye. If this isn't enough to get you to the show, I can't help you ... you're missing out.

Paramount Theatre

Fri., April 22, 9:30pm

Deon Cole: Coleology Tour

I'd describe Cole's Netflix special Cole Hearted as irreverent, peppered with life lessons and plenty of saucy talk. I grew to love Cole from his oddball character in Old Spice commercials, Angie Tribeca, and Black-ish, but his comedic roots go back to Chicago where he got his start on a $50 bet. His quick-witted observations of life and relationships make him one of my top picks.

Paramount Theatre

Thu., April 21, 9:30pm

