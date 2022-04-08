Comedy Wham's Five Austin Comics Not to Miss at Moontower Just For Laughs

Moontower Comedy Festival celebrates 10 years and a new partnership with Just for Laughs. The festival brings big headliner names, the best of the Austin local comedy, and everything in between. Performances will be held at more than 10 venues, including the new Cap City Comedy Club at the northside Domain. Bookmark austintheatre.org/moontower-comedy for the latest schedule (which is subject to change, especially as locals get added to shows throughout the festival). Badges start at $99. Full disclosure, we have podcast interviews with most of these locals, so you can learn more about them by checking out our Comedy Wham Presents podcast at comedywham.com.

Lea'h Sampson

One of the funniest fashionistas in Austin, Sampson can be seen performing almost every night of the week. She is endlessly entertaining, full of energy, incredibly creative, and I have never seen her do the same set twice. A recent transplant from Houston, Austin is better with Sampson in town, but don't miss your chance to see her before she heads out on tour this summer.

The Velv Comedy Lounge

Thu., April 14, 7pm

Dylan Sullivan

Sullivan's claim to fame is an incredible performance on Lights Out With David Spade, which came about from his start in stand-up at L.A.'s Comedy Store. When L.A. closed due to COVID, he made Austin home. Using his boyish looks and infectious giggles to disarm you, he's not afraid to talk about racy topics. With his great knack for crowd work, every Sullivan show is one of a kind.

Parker Jazz Lounge

Thu., April 14, 6:30pm

Arielle Isaac Norman

One of the hardest-working comics, producers, and podcasters in Austin, Norman lures you in with her shy demeanor, but quickly takes you on a dark ride of topics that will leave you cringing and laughing out loud. Her long-running monthly show Off Script, where heckling is encouraged, gives this self-proclaimed gender-flexing five-star lesbian all the right skills with audiences.

Taylor Dowdy

Not only is he one of the most gifted storytellers in town, Dowdy is also one of the most fashionable, and his sense of style complements and elevates his comedy. Dowdy shares his unique tales of woe and misadventure in ways that are hilariously relatable. He also produces shows around town, including Home Base, so you can keep up with his hilarious stories long after the festival.

The Velv Comedy Lounge

Sat., April 16, 7pm; Wed., April 20, 8pm; Thu., April 21, 8:30pm; Sat., April 23, 8:30pm

Brandi Davis

Davis lures you in with her self-deprecating wit and silliness, before letting you know that she has a mad crush on your mom. The host of a weekly open mic, Cackle Shack, she's quirky, queer, and isn't sure which pronouns to use, but tells us it's OK to use any of them. And that's exactly what makes Davis so likable.

Parker Jazz Lounge

Thu., April 14, 6:30pm