Five Things in Austin Galleries You'll Want to Appreciate

So many galleries, as the saying goes, so little time. This town's blessed with a rich array of spaces that exhibit works of visual art, whether paintings or drawings or sculpture or neon or prints or immersive installations that make you go whoa. We're shouting out five of them right here, as a recommended treat for your image-craving rods and cones.

Atelier 1205: Photography Showcase

Shadow and light make this afternoon right for the work of local photographers Alexis Ramirez and Joe Welbes at a partying pop-up presented by event organizers Joliee Soiree, with DJ Markus With a K spinning the tunes and Desert Door and Willard's providing the cocktails. Sun., April 3, 4-7pm. 1205 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/434-9046. Free, but RSVP. joliesoiree.com

Lydia Street Gallery: "Elemental Mind"

Austin-based artists Jacqueline May and Jana Swec seek connection to something deeper: May using outright symbols, mathematics, and language, while Swec uses landscapes as the symbols themselves. May plays with materials: oil, encaustic, collage, and more recently mosaic. Swec uses acrylic like the master painter she is, creating vistas of provocative significance. Through April 15. Sat.-Sun., noon-5pm. 200 E. 11th #109. lydiastreetgallery.com

testsite: "Flotsam and Jetsam"

The two pieces in "Flotsam and Jetsam" are just that: a castaway (a re-creation of John Risley's 1960 iron-and-fruitwood Three-Panel Screen) and a newly salvaged version, Imposter Screen, made 60 years later by the artist's son Jack Risley. This exhibition considers the question of how much an artist recognizes and gives attribution to their sources. Through May 1. Sundays, 3-5pm. 502 W. 33rd. fluentcollab.org/testsite

Sage Studio: "Bottle, Shirt, Whistle"

Philadelphia-based artist Woodley White focuses on everyday objects, and his drawings are presented in this solo exhibition as a full-scale installation, covering entire walls. Through May 7. Sat., April 2, noon-4pm. Also: Mon., Wed., Fri., 9am-1pm. 916 Springdale, Bldg. 2 #103. sagestudioatx.com

Link & Pin Gallery: "Woman as Object"

Robyn Jamison's multimedia installation comes from her lifelong inquiry into the nature of being human. "The context of objectification sets the stage for inhumanity," says the artist, whose work speaks to "a mythology of woman's transformation from marginalization to personhood." April 7-30. Reception: Sat., April 9, 7-9pm. 2235 E. Sixth #102, 512/900-8952. linkpinart.com