Arts

Crystal City 1969 Brings Mexican American History to Life

Celebrating 50 years of UT’s CMAS with a live reading

By Sage Dunlap, Fri., March 4, 2022


Courtesy of the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center

Seated on hay bales in the back of a rusty pickup truck, glowing stage lights in place of the hot Texas sun, 20 actors will perform an intimate reading of Crystal City 1969 at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center on March 5.

Written by David Lozano and Raul Treviño in 2009, the play is based on the true story of a brave group of Mexican American students who walked out of their rural South Texas high school to protest discrimination. The performance – a product of efforts from the Center for Mexican American Studies and the Department of Theatre and Dance at UT Austin – is part of a series of events commemorating 50 years of CMAS.

Due to COVID-19, proper celebration of the center's anniversary was postponed. However, leaders at the CMAS wanted to make sure the center's significance was not forgotten. "Because of walkouts in places like Crystal City, there was another walkout in another little town called Uvalde, not far from Crystal City, the following year," CMAS Director Dr. Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez said. "That was the soil we were living in at the time, and that soil contributed to the founding of what is the Center for Mexican American studies in 1970."

CMAS provides Austinites and UT students with resources needed to celebrate and learn about Mexican American culture, especially in the context of Texas history. The production – taking stage at the Mexican American Cultural Center – will offer people in the Austin area and beyond a chance to learn about the center and the community events it offers. "A lot of parts of Austin and Texas history have not been well-documented, and I want CMAS to bring those to light and share those with the larger community," Rivas-Rodriguez said. "[The MACC] really is the homeplace of the local Latino community. Whenever you want to have an event that celebrates the Latino culture, whether it be the pastorela at Christmas time or the Día de los Muertos, it's kind of the ground zero for Latinos in Austin."

Many aspects of the play's set reflect historical aspects of Mexican American storytelling. The flatbed trucks seating the actors onstage serve as a nod to El Teatro Campesino – a Chicano theatre company who performed for farm workers throughout California, Rivas-Rodriguez explained. "It was an educational tool to demonstrate to people, 'These are your rights. These are the incidents and events that you yourself have lived through, and these are some of the ways that we can overcome that.'"

Though Crystal City 1969 takes place over five decades ago, the themes of empowerment and social justice still apply today, said Rivas-Rodriguez. "I'm hoping people will be inspired by seeing the story of a bunch of young people taking a stand for what they believe is right."

Live Reading: Crystal City 1969, Sat., March 5, 5pm. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River. liberalarts.utexas.edu.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Sage Dunlap
Austin Businesses Host Fundraising Events for the People of Ukraine
Austin Businesses Host Fundraising Events for the People of Ukraine
Get some food or even a tattoo for a good cause

March 3, 2022

Austin Film Society Presses Play on the Career of TV Superproducer Aaron Spelling
Austin Film Society Presses Play on the Career of TV Superproducer Aaron Spelling
The History of Television series spotlights the man who built The House That Would Not Die

Feb. 25, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

UT Center for Mexican American Studies, Crystal City 1969, Dr. Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez, Mexican American Cultural Center

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
ICOSA: Fragments and Memories
ICOSA
UT New Theatre: Murky as Hell at Oscar G. Brockett Theatre
Buzzfest
at Hill Country Galleria
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  