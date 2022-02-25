Arts

Five Things to Enjoy as Black History Month Continues

We highlight artists of color who bring a diversity of aesthetic vibrance to the theatres, galleries, and other venues of our city

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Feb. 25, 2022


While acknowledging that a month would have to be as long as a millennium to even start encompassing the achievements of African Americans, we're continuing to grab this theme as the week's curatorial focus, glad for a federally recognized opportunity to highlight artists of color who bring a diversity of vigor and aesthetic vibrance to the theatres, galleries, and other venues of our rapidly expanding city.

Women & Their Work: A Welcoming Place

Ariel René Jackson's show is a film-based exhibition that contemplates what it might look like to forecast the welcoming status of a place. The work on display weaves interviews, research, images, videos, animations, and sculpture to deliver a poetic visualization of shared knowledge about East Austin. "The craft in Jackson's exhibition lies in the generations of skilled observation within Black and Brown communities, warning each other when sociological danger is near, especially when it isn't entirely visible." Through March 3. 1311 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/477-1064. womenandtheirwork.org

Shannon Stott: This Is (Y)our Story

Shannon Stott and Improv On and Off the Stage present a collaborative narrative between skilled improvisers and the night's audience, using science and improv to create an experience where the performers and those in attendance (that's you, citizen) build a world together – right there in that Downtown powerhouse of comedy, the Fallout Theatre. "Be prepared to share yourself, interact with strangers, and see how a bit of improv can create a universe in which you are seen, heard, and loved." Sat., Feb. 26, 7pm. 616 Lavaca, 616/676-7209. $10-12. falloutcomedy.com

Black Pearl Books

This Austin-based, Afrocentric indie bookstore – opened as a pop-up by owner Katrina Brooks in 2019 and recently moved into a newer, more spacious venue on Burnet – promotes diversity, inclusion, equality, and community through literature. Tue.-Sat., 11am-6pm. 7112 Burnet Rd., 512/902-9717. blackpearlbookstore.com


RichesArt Gallery: American History

Promoted by its owner, painter and former pro footballer Richard Samuel, as "the only Black-owned art gallery in town," RichesArt currently features an interactive exhibit curated to amplify the work of local Black artists, with work by DeLoné Osby, Xavier Alvarado, Lakeem Wilson, Chris Tobar, and more. Through Feb. 28. 2511-A E. Sixth, 512/484-2448. richesart.com

The Blanton Museum: Assembly

The title of the Blanton's new installation of work by Black artists embraces heterogeneity – "refusing generalization, essentialization, and definitive interpretation" – in a show that includes creations by Emma Amos, Kevin Beasley, Genevieve Gaignard, James "Yaya" Hough, Arie Pettway, Sally Pettway Mixon, Robert Pruitt, Noah Purifoy, Deborah Roberts, Lorna Simpson, Cauleen Smith, and Nari Ward. Through May 8. 200 E. MLK, 512/471-5482. blantonmuseum.org

More Five Things columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Five Things
Five Things to Enjoy During Black History Month
Five Things to Enjoy During Black History Month
Art, theatre, music, ballet, and more

Wayne Alan Brenner, Feb. 18, 2022

Five Ways to Complete Your PrintAustin Experience
Five Ways to Complete Your PrintAustin Experience
The final week of the celebration of ink and paper

Wayne Alan Brenner, Feb. 11, 2022

More Five Things
Five Ways to Continue Your Artistic Education
Five Ways to Continue Your Artistic Education
Whether it's gravity-defying exercise or bringing the heat to your glass creations, we're calling you to class

Wayne Alan Brenner, Feb. 4, 2022

Five Visual Arts Things to See by Private Appointment
Five Visual Arts Things to See by Private Appointment
Make a date for your socially distanced gallery visit

Wayne Alan Brenner, Jan. 28, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Five Things, The Blanton Museum, RichesArt Gallery, Black Pearl Books, Women & Their Work, Improv On and Off the Stage, Shannon Stott, Ariel René Jackson, Shannon Stott, Emma Amos, Kevin Beasley, Genevieve Gaignard, James "Yaya" Hough, Arie Pettway, Sally Pettway Mixon, Robert Pruitt, Noah Purifoy, Deborah Roberts, Lorna Simpson, Cauleen Smith

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
West Side Story: Film with Live Orchestra Music
Long Center for the Performing Arts
FUSEBASH
at Pioneer Farms
Peckin The Crown
at The Vortex
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  